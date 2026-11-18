Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has launched Purva Cityspire, a residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,000 crore, within its approximately 18-acre integrated township, Purva City, in Edappally, Kochi in Kerala. Speaking at the launch, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South, Puravankara Limited, said the company expects demand from local homebuyers, buyers from other cities in Kerala and non-resident Indians (NRIs). While geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East could affect remittances and the financial circumstances of some overseas Indians, the company has not seen this translate into a significant decline in housing demand from NRIs.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South, Puravankara Limited (Left), said the company expects demand for Purva Cityspire from local homebuyers, buyers across Kerala and NRIs, adding that geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East has not significantly dampened NRI housing demand.

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Sasalu said the company expects demand from local homebuyers, people from other cities in Kerala and non-resident Indians (NRIs). "We believe the buyer profile will be divided broadly into three segments: around 40% from Kochi, 20% from other cities in Kerala and metropolitan centres such as Bengaluru and Mumbai, and the remaining 40% from NRIs," Sasalu said. He clarified that this was the company's estimate of the likely buyer profile.

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The development will comprise 1,056 premium two- and three-bedroom apartments across six towers rising up to 33 floors. The homes will range from 1,271 sq ft to 1,895 sq ft, with prices starting at ₹1.44 crore for two-bedroom apartments and ₹1.77 crore for three-bedroom units, the company said.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 50% of the development is planned as open space, including landscaped areas at the ground and podium levels for recreation and community activities. The larger township is envisioned as a mixed-use development, with commercial spaces and another residential phase planned subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 50% of the development is planned as open space, including landscaped areas at the ground and podium levels for recreation and community activities. The larger township is envisioned as a mixed-use development, with commercial spaces and another residential phase planned subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

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Kochi has traditionally attracted Non-Resident Keralites looking to return to the state or maintain a second home in their hometown, he said. In an earlier development in the same location, more than 35-40% of the company's sales came from NRIs, while local buyers accounted for approximately 45-50% of purchases, he told reporters.

The company is also seeing interest from professionals, including doctors and healthcare workers, as well as buyers from other Kerala cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode who want a home in Kochi, he said.

Middle East conflict and NRI housing demand

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Sasalu said geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East could affect remittances and the financial circumstances of some overseas Indians, but the company has not seen this translate into a significant decline in housing interest from NRIs.

"Home buying is not about what is happening at a particular point in time. It is a long-term investment. In fact, the conflict has also prompted some people to consider buying a home here, as they look to invest their savings in a property in their hometown," he said.

He added that Kochi continues to attract NRIs who want to return to Kerala eventually and view residential property as a long-term investment.

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Mixed-use development

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Purva City is planned as an integrated mixed-use township, with commercial development and an additional residential phase to follow. According to Sasalu, the construction activity generated by the current project could exceed ₹600 crore, supporting economic activity in the locality.

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Puravankara's plans for senior living

On the company's plans in the senior living segment, Sasalu said Puravankara is currently exploring partnerships with established operators rather than developing an independent senior living brand.

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"Senior living has three components: healthcare, hospitality and real estate. We are real estate developers, and to operate in senior living, we would need to build capabilities in healthcare and hospitality as well. We are in discussions with several established senior living operators, where we could become their real estate partners," he said.

The company does not currently have plans to launch a senior living brand of its own, he told Hindustan Times.