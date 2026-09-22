Puravankara forays into Delhi-NCR, secures 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida with ₹5,200 crore GDV potential

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida through its wholly owned subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 22. Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The parcel has a saleable potential of approximately 4.57 million sq ft and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around ₹5,200 crore, it said.

Sources said the land parcel has been acquired for around ₹340 crore and is to be used primarily for high-rise premium residential development.

The entry into Delhi-NCR marks a significant step in Puravankara’s strategy to expand into high-growth residential markets beyond southern and western India.

“Our entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in Puravankara’s growth journey. NCR is one of India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here. Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.

"With a ₹5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth,” he said.

The land parcel is located in Greater Noida, which benefits from access to key regional infrastructure, including the Yamuna Expressway. The development of Noida International Airport at Jewar is also expected to further strengthen connectivity and support economic and employment growth across the region.

“Greater Noida presents a compelling opportunity for Puravankara to establish its presence in NCR at a meaningful scale. The region is seeing strong infrastructure-led growth, expanding economic activity and improving connectivity, creating a favourable environment for long-term residential demand. We see this project as an opportunity to bring a differentiated Puravankara offering to the market, backed by thoughtful design, quality and disciplined execution,” said Rajat Rastogi, CEO-West and Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited.

“As we build our presence in North India, we will continue to evaluate opportunities across Delhi-NCR that meet our development, return and capital-efficiency criteria. Our focus will be on creating a strong and sustainable pipeline while bringing the Puravankara experience to homebuyers in this market,” he said.

Puravankara’s project pipeline The acquisition marks Puravankara’s maiden entry into Delhi-NCR and is its largest land transaction in FY27 so far. Including this acquisition, the company’s FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans approximately 10.74 million sq. ft. of saleable area and an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore.

The Delhi-NCR entry comes close on the heels of Puravankara’s ₹2,600 crore redevelopment win in Goregaon West, Mumbai, underscoring the company’s continued momentum in expanding its development pipeline across key markets.

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As of June 30, 2026, Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling approximately 59 msft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company’s total land bank is approximately 40 msft, and ongoing projects add up to 35.14 msft.

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