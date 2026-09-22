Baltej Pannu questions Badals over Sikh institutions, Anandpur Sahib sarai case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Monday criticised the Badal family over the functioning of Sikh institutions and questioned the circumstances surrounding the stay of a woman at an SGPC-run sarai in Sri Anandpur Sahib. Baltej Pannu (HT_PRINT)

Addressing a press conference, Pannu referred to the FIR registered against former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla following a woman’s complaint. The FIR, registered on August 21, contains allegations of rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. Chawla has denied the allegations and has described them as false and fabricated.

Pannu questioned how the woman was accommodated at the sarai for an extended period and sought explanations about who arranged her stay and provided other facilities. He also questioned the roles of SAD leaders Virsa Singh Valtoha and Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer in bringing the woman to Anandpur Sahib and asked what action was taken by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami after the woman approached him with her complaint.

Pannu said the episode raised questions about the functioning and accountability of Sikh institutions. He also questioned the silence of SAD leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia on the matter.

Attack on Badal family’s political control Pannu alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal, historically associated with the Sikh community and Akali movements, had increasingly become identified with the Badal family. He alleged that Sikh institutions had been used for political and personal interests and called for greater accountability in their functioning.

He referred to previous controversies involving the SAD government, including the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases. Pannu alleged that the handling of those episodes had affected the confidence of sections of the Sikh community.

He also referred to the recent action by the Akal Takht against Amarjit Singh Chawla and additional head granthi Malkit Singh. On September 20, the five Sikh high priests announced their excommunication from the Khalsa Panth following the controversy. Both were also barred from participating in Sikh religious institutions.

Pannu questioned why Chawla had been given extensive responsibilities within Sikh institutions and sought answers from the Badal leadership and SGPC authorities about the arrangements at the Anandpur Sahib sarai.

He also criticised the alleged use of SGPC resources for political or personal purposes and cited recent controversies involving religious institutions to argue for greater transparency.

Pannu said Sikh intellectuals and the wider Punjabi community should raise questions about the functioning of religious institutions. He also said the Bhagwant Mann government was working to address issues in Punjab while alleging that the functioning of Sikh institutions remained a separate challenge.

Chawla questions excommunication Chawla, meanwhile, has termed his excommunication from the Khalsa Panth “discriminatory” and alleged that the decision was taken without giving him an opportunity to present his side or facing an independent probe.

In a video message addressed to the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Chawla said, “I feel brought to injustice from a seat of justice,” and questioned the haste with which the decision was taken. He argued that the matter was sub judice and that principles of natural justice required him to be heard before any verdict was delivered. Chawla also pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in the allegations and claimed that there was no evidence against him.