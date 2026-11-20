A tenant who pays rent on time, maintains the property and complies with the terms of the rental agreement is entitled to more than just a roof over their head: the right to privacy and peaceful ‘quiet possession’ of an apartment. But what happens when a landlord insists on keeping a spare key and claims the right to enter the property whenever they wish, without informing the occupants? Landlords cannot use a duplicate key to enter a rented home without the tenant’s consent, as doing so may violate the tenant’s right to quiet possession, legal experts say. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

Keeping a spare key and having the right to use it are two different things. Whether a landlord may keep a duplicate depends on the rental agreement and any applicable law. Once the tenant takes possession, the landlord cannot use the key simply because they own the flat. That would interfere with the tenant’s right to ‘quiet possession’, legal experts told Hindustan Times.

‘Quiet possession’ means the tenant can live in and use the rented property as their home without undue interference from the landlord. ‘Quiet’ is not about noise; it is about being able to occupy the home without the landlord coming and going at will.

Section 108(c) of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 generally protects this right while the tenant pays rent and meets their obligations under the lease. It does not give the tenant an absolute right to refuse access: Section 108(m) generally requires the tenant to allow the landlord to inspect the property at reasonable times, legal experts say.

A recent discussion on Reddit has brought this often-overlooked aspect of landlord-tenant relationships into focus. A tenant who recently moved to Bengaluru for work, along with his brother, shared his experience of renting a two-bedroom apartment in Bellandur. After initially struggling to find a reasonably priced property through local brokers, the two found a flat that was spacious, located in a gated society and within their budget. They finalised the deal, signed the rental agreement and moved in.

However, shortly after moving in, the landlord asked them to hand over a spare key to the flat. While the tenant initially considered this reasonable for emergencies, the conversation took an uncomfortable turn when he asked whether the landlord would inform them before entering the premises.

According to the tenant, the landlord became irritated and argued that since he owned the property, he should not have to seek permission every time he wanted to inspect it. The tenant clarified that he had no objection to inspections, provided the landlord informed them beforehand. However, the owner insisted on unrestricted access, saying he lived nearby and occasionally needed to check on the property.

The tenant said the rental agreement contained no provision granting the landlord such access. While he and his brother had no intention of denying the owner reasonable access for inspections or repairs, they were uncomfortable with the prospect of someone entering their home in their absence.

The discussion raises an important question: Does ownership of a property give a landlord the right to enter it at will, even after handing over possession to a tenant?

What did other tenants say? The Reddit discussion drew mixed reactions, with several users sharing experiences of landlords who respected their privacy and rarely visited the rented premises.

One user said their landlord, who lived in the same city but about 20 km away, had never visited the property during their three-year tenancy. Another said their landlord had visited only once in two years. Several tenants pointed out that even when landlords lived in the same building or nearby, inspections were generally conducted after informing the occupants and in their presence.

Some users advised the tenant to ask the landlord to include an access clause in the rental agreement, clearly specifying the circumstances under which access to the property may be granted. They also suggested holding the landlord accountable for any loss or damage to the tenant's belongings if entry was made in the tenant's absence.

The larger concern, therefore, is not necessarily whether a landlord can retain a spare key, but whether that key can be used to enter an occupied home without the tenant's knowledge or consent.

What does the law say about a landlord's right to enter a rented property? The tenant's right to ‘quiet possession’ and peaceful enjoyment of the rented premises is an important aspect of landlord-tenant relationships. Once a property is leased and possession is handed over, the landlord's ownership does not automatically translate into an unrestricted right to enter the premises.

According to Bhargav KS, Managing Partner at K.S & B.K.S Law Associates, Bengaluru, keeping a spare key and having the right to use it are two different things. Whether a landlord may keep a duplicate depends on the rental agreement and any applicable law. Once the tenant takes possession, the landlord cannot use the key simply because they own the flat. That would interfere with the tenant’s right to quiet possession.

“For routine inspections or repairs, the landlord should arrange access in advance and follow any applicable notice requirements. A genuine emergency, such as a fire or serious flooding, may justify immediate entry, but the tenant should be informed promptly,” he explains.

The Model Tenancy Act’s 24-hour notice rule does not apply in Karnataka merely because it appears in the model law. Where the Karnataka Rent Act, 1999 applies, Section 48(3) and Rule 26 require prior notice for inspection: oral notice if the tenant agrees to it, or 20 hours’ written notice otherwise. For rentals outside that Act, the lease and the Transfer of Property Act generally govern. The latter sets no fixed notice period but provides for inspection at reasonable times. The absence of a fixed notice period does not displace the tenant’s right to quiet possession.

“Repeated unauthorised entry can interfere with the tenant’s right to quiet possession. The tenant should record the dates, preserve messages or available security footage, and write to the landlord asking them to stop entering without authorisation and to arrange future visits in advance. If the conduct continues, the tenant can seek an injunction, a court order stopping further unauthorised entry, and ask for temporary injunction while the case is heard. A police complaint may be appropriate if the facts point to criminal trespass. Under Section 329 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, failure to give notice alone does not establish that offence,” he explains.

A landlord retains certain rights over the property, but these must be exercised reasonably Manmeet Kaur, a partner at Karanjawala & Co, said that ownership of a rented property does not confer on a landlord an unrestricted right to enter the premises at their discretion. " A lease of immovable property is defined as a transfer of a right to enjoy such property for a specified period or in perpetuity, in consideration of rent or other value, in terms of Section 105 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882," she said.

Section 108(c) of the Act protects a tenant's right to enjoy the property without interruption, while Section 108(m) permits the landlord to inspect the premises at reasonable times, she explained.

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Thus, while a landlord retains certain rights over the property, these must be exercised reasonably and without interfering with the tenant's lawful possession and enjoyment of the premises.

In cases of repeated unauthorised entry, tenants may issue a legal notice and seek an injunction from the competent civil court restraining such interference, subject to the terms of the contract and applicable law. In appropriate circumstances, criminal remedies may also be explored, provided the ingredients of the relevant offence are established, Kaur added.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)