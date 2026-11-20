Mumbai's property registrations during the three major festive periods, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Diwali, declined 4% in 2026 compared with the previous year. However, registrations remained higher than in 2024, according to data shared by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

Mumbai real estate market's property registrations during the three major festive periods, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Diwali, declined 4% in 2026 compared with the previous year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to Knight Frank India, property registrations dropped during the 2026 festive season of 2026 due to the decline during the Navratri period.

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"Navratri registrations declined by 25% YoY, reflecting the shorter effective registration window of seven days in 2026 compared with nine days last year. In contrast, Ganesh Chaturthi registrations grew by 22.5%, while Diwali registrations remained broadly stable. Importantly, the combined festive-period registrations were still 25.6% higher than in 2024." said Vivek Rathi, National Director- Research, Knight Frank India.

Mumbai recorded a combined 13,742 property registrations during the three festivals in 2026, down 3.9% from 14,298 registrations in 2025. However, the number was still 25.6% higher than the 10,943 registrations recorded during the corresponding festive periods in 2024, indicating that while the market witnessed some moderation in momentum this year, festive property registrations remained above their 2024 levels.

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{{^usCountry}} However, according to Knight Frank data, property registrations in 2026 in general were above the 2025 level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, according to Knight Frank data, property registrations in 2026 in general were above the 2025 level. {{/usCountry}}

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"The festive-period performance also needs to be viewed against the broader market trend. Mumbai recorded 1,32,040 property registrations during January-October 2026, registering 7% YoY growth. This indicates that underlying homebuyer demand remains healthy and the festive-period moderation does not reflect a broader slowdown in market activity. Looking ahead, we expect registration activity to remain resilient in the coming quarters, supported by the city's steady economic conditions, amenable mortgage rate, and positive homebuying sentiment," said Rathi.

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Revenue collections from stamp duty up

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According to the data, while property registrations in 2026 are down, stamp duty revenue is higher than in 2025 and 2024.

Mumbai's revenue collection from property registrations during the three major festive periods, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Diwali, increased consistently over the three years, rising from ₹1,180 crore in 2024 to ₹1,411 crore in 2025 and further to ₹1,523 crore in 2026, according to Knight Frank India data.

Ganesh Chaturthi recorded the highest revenue in 2026 at ₹640 crore, up from ₹485 crore in 2025 and ₹447 crore in 2024. Diwali collections also increased year-on-year, rising from ₹231 crore in 2024 to ₹339 crore in 2025 and ₹384 crore in 2026. However, Navratri revenue, which had grown from ₹502 crore in 2024 to ₹587 crore in 2025, declined to ₹499 crore in 2026. Overall, the combined revenue collection during the three festive periods rose by around 8% in 2026 compared with 2025, and was nearly 29% higher than the 2024 figure, the data reveals.

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"Despite the marginal decline in registrations, revenue collections increased by 7.9% YoY to INR 1,523 crore. This is in line with the broader trend of rising residential property prices and a greater mix of higher-value properties in Mumbai," Rathi said.

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