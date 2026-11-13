Mumbai's property registrations rises 0.4% during the 10-day Diwali 2026 period, while stamp duty revenue jumps 13% to ₹384 crore

Mumbai's real estate market recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11-days of the Diwali period in 2026, marginally higher by 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) compared to 3,668 registrations in the corresponding period last year, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps. Mumbai real estate market recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11-days of the Diwali period in 2026, marginally higher by 0.4% year-on-year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the data, revenue collections, however, grew at a faster pace, rising 13% YoY to ₹384 crore from ₹339 crore in the previous year.

Both registrations and revenue collections recorded their highest levels for the corresponding Diwali period in the last four years, according to analysis by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy.

Overall, the market remains steady since October, when the city recorded 12,690 property registrations, up 9% YoY. Between January and October 2026, registrations rose 7% YoY to 132,040 units, against an already elevated base. The sustained growth in registrations points to stable underlying housing demand, with homebuyer activity continuing through the festive season, Knight Frank India said.

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During Shraddh 2026 (September 26 to October 10), a period traditionally considered inauspicious for property purchases, Mumbai recorded 3,419 property registrations, followed by 4,680 registrations during Navratri (October 11 to 19). Registrations remained active through both periods, pointing to continued homebuyer activity ahead of Diwali, Knight Frank India said.

“Mumbai's residential market has maintained a steady pace of activity through the festive season. While the marginal increase in Diwali-period registrations indicates that transaction volumes have remained broadly stable, the 13% rise in revenue collections points to a higher value of transactions being registered," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"The continued growth in registrations during the first 10 months of the year also reflects sustained homebuyer interest. This performance highlights the depth of demand in Mumbai's housing market and its ability to maintain momentum through key periods of the year," Baijal said.

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Diwali period comparison According to Knight Frank India analysis, during the Diwali festive period in 2026 (November 1 to November 11), Mumbai recorded 3,683 property registrations, marginally higher than the 3,668 registrations recorded during the corresponding period in 2025 (October 13 to October 23). Revenue collections, however, increased 13% year-on-year to ₹384 crore in 2026 from ₹339 crore in 2025.

In comparison, Diwali 2024 (October 24 to November 3) saw 2,339 property registrations, generating revenue of ₹231 crore, while the 2023 festive period (November 5 to November 15) recorded 3,346 registrations and revenue collections of ₹252 crore.