The Bombay High Court has said that a redevelopment project cannot be considered complete merely because the original occupants of a building have been handed over possession of their rehabilitation flats. The completion of construction as per sanctioned plans and obtaining an occupation certificate (OC) remain the developer's responsibilities if these obligations were part of the redevelopment agreement.

Mumbai real estate: The Bombay High Court has said that a redevelopment project cannot be considered complete merely because the original occupants of a building have been handed over possession of their rehabilitation flats. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here is what homebuyers and housing societies should know about the court's observations and directions.

The case

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The matter concerned Nehru Nagar Amrapali Co-operative Housing Society in Kurla East, Mumbai, which had entered into a redevelopment agreement with Rebuild in 2007. The project involved redeveloping a ground-plus-four-storey building comprising 40 members.

Under the agreement, the original members were entitled to rehabilitation flats with an agreed carpet area of 323 sq ft, along with a niche and flower bed area. However, the redevelopment project remained incomplete even after 18 years.

The developer Rebuild completed seven out of the nine floors before running into financial difficulties. Pearl Concept Habitat (PCH) LLP subsequently stepped in through a deed of assignment in 2015 to take the project forward.

Why did the society approach the Bombay HC?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The society approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the developers to hand over the original documents relating to the redevelopment project. It contended that it had terminated the developers' appointment and that they no longer had the right to continue as developers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The society approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the developers to hand over the original documents relating to the redevelopment project. It contended that it had terminated the developers' appointment and that they no longer had the right to continue as developers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The society alleged that the developers had failed to obtain the necessary permissions to construct the remaining floors and that the construction quality was poor. It also raised concerns over the developers accepting payments from new flat purchasers despite the incomplete construction.

The developers, however, argued that all 40 original members had already been rehoused in the seven completed floors and that construction work had been undertaken.

Also Read: Can a Mumbai building undergo redevelopment before turning 30 years old? Developers and experts weigh in

What did the Bombay HC say?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Justice Amit Borkar observed that handing over possession of rehabilitation flats to the original members does not bring the developer's redevelopment obligations to an end. The developer is also required to complete the remaining construction in accordance with the sanctioned plans and obtain an OC, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The court observed, "Merely because the members were given possession of their rehabilitation flats, their right to have the building completed according to the sanctioned plans and to obtain occupation certificate does not come to an end."

The court also noted that this was not a case where the developer had failed to undertake any construction. However, completing seven floors and handing over rehabilitation flats could not be treated as fulfilment of the entire redevelopment obligation. It observed that completion of the remaining work and obtaining the occupation certificate were important responsibilities accepted by PCH under the deed of assignment.

What directions did the court issue?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bombay High Court directed the developer to hand over the original redevelopment documents to the society within two weeks. These included the development agreement dated December 13, 2007, the supplemental development agreement dated May 5, 2012, and the deed of assignment dated November 9, 2015.

The developer was also directed to hand over commencement certificates, approved plans and no-objection certificates (NOCs) obtained for the project. The court restrained the developer from obstructing the society's decision to appoint another developer or undertake self-redevelopment. This effectively allowed the society to proceed with completing the project through an alternative arrangement.

The court clarified that the financial dispute between the society and the developer could be pursued before an arbitration tribunal. However, the developer was also required to protect the interests of the new flat purchasers who had purchased flats on the eighth floor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Maharashtra bars society committee members, relatives from becoming developers

What does the order mean for housing societies?

According to real estate experts, the ruling highlights that handing over rehabilitation flats to existing society members does not, by itself, establish that a redevelopment project has been completed. Developers must also fulfil the other contractual and statutory obligations, including completing construction as per sanctioned plans and obtaining the necessary OC.

"For housing societies facing stalled redevelopment projects, the order also highlights the importance of securing original project documents, including development agreements, approved plans, commencement certificates and NOCs, when seeking to change developers or explore self-redevelopment. Along with this, it also clarifies that developers cannot seek pardon on the basis on clearing rehabilitation of existing owners, without addressing hardships of the new homebuyers," said Kevin Crasto, a real estate consultant based in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}