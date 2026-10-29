Can a Mumbai building undergo redevelopment before turning 30 years old? Developers and experts weigh in

Mumbai’s redevelopment boom raises an important question: must a building be at least 30 years old to qualify for redevelopment? The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mandates structural audits for buildings older than 30 years, but this threshold does not constitute a minimum age requirement for redevelopment. Mumbai’s redevelopment boom raises an important question: must a building be at least 30 years old to qualify for redevelopment. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The eligibility depends on applicable development regulations, the building’s structural condition and project-specific criteria. Developers say buildings 20 or 25 years old may also be considered for redevelopment under certain circumstances, while experts caution against replacing relatively new structures solely to benefit from redevelopment incentives.

Experts emphasise that the 30-year threshold for structural audits should not be confused with a mandatory minimum age for redevelopment.

While newer buildings may qualify depending on their condition and the applicable rules, redevelopment should not be undertaken solely to improve a building’s amenities or the quality of individual homes. Instead, experts say, it should be driven by structural concerns that compromise the building’s safety and habitability.

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What is redevelopment? Redevelopment involves demolishing an existing building and constructing a new one, usually with additional development potential enabled by applicable Floor Space Index (FSI) provisions and planning regulations.

In a typical housing society redevelopment project, the developer provides existing residents with new homes, often with additional area, while using the remaining permissible development potential to construct apartments for sale in the open market.

The redevelopment project may also include corpus payments, temporary accommodation or rent during construction, and other benefits negotiated with the society.

Also Read: Maharashtra’s new housing society redevelopment rules: Govt tightens process with 51% approval, virtual participation | Key changes explained

What developers say about the redevelopment of buildings below 30 years old According to developers, there is no minimum age requirement for an old building to undergo redevelopment.

What does the government’s redevelopment policy state? Please verify the provisions with a lawyer, a BMC official, and provide supporting documentary evidence.

“Redevelopment in Mumbai is not restricted to buildings that have completed 30 years. Buildings that are 20 or 25 years old may also be considered for redevelopment, depending on their structural condition, stability and applicable regulations. The 30-year threshold for structural audits should not be confused with a mandatory minimum age for redevelopment," said Anuj Mehta, Director of Mumbai-based Dhuleva Group.

"A 20-year-old building may also be included in a cluster redevelopment project, if required, where the larger cluster meets the prescribed eligibility criteria, even if individual buildings within it are comparatively newer. Similarly, if a 20-year-old building is found to have inadequate structural stability, redevelopment may be considered subject to the applicable regulations, technical assessments and approvals. Ultimately, redevelopment is about improving structural safety, enhancing residents’ quality of life and creating financially viable projects that contribute to Mumbai’s long-term urban development," Mehta said.

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Experts say incentives favour the redevelopment of buildings over 30 years According to experts, residential buildings older than 30 years receive additional Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits and concessions on certain premiums, making redevelopment more attractive for housing societies.

“Residential buildings of more than 30 years of age undergoing redevelopment get FSI incentive like 10 sq m or 100 sq ft FSI without any cost, so that they can add a room, 25% concession in some premium, etc. In general, residential buildings are constructed using national resources and designed for a 60-year lifespan. Over the years, rain and sun exposure cause wear and tear, which affects the building. Owing to this, some of the severely affected buildings need to be redeveloped sooner,” said Vilas Nagalkar, an architect and a member of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA).

“However, just for the greed of incentives due to redevelopment, buildings aged 20 to 25 years should be discouraged from redevelopment to ensure there is no wastage of natural resources," Nagalkar said.

Mumbai has recorded more than 1,000 redevelopment projects since 2020 Redevelopment has become an important source of housing supply in the Mumbai real estate market, where the scarcity of developable land has increased the need to replace ageing buildings and make better use of existing land parcels.

According to a September 2026 report by real estate consultancy JLL India and NAREDCO, more than 1,000 redevelopment projects have been launched in Mumbai since 2020. These projects account for around 13% of the city's overall residential supply and 15% of housing sales. Borivali, Malad, Andheri, Vikhroli and Goregaon account for around 36% of the projects launched since 2020, with the western suburbs emerging as a major redevelopment hub.

Another report by Knight Frank India revealed that 1,094 development agreements (DAs)s for redevelopment had been signed between January 2020 and March 15, 2026. These agreements covered 432 acres of land and are expected to generate around 59,000 housing units.