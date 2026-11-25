From multi-crore residential sales and corporate leases to some of Mumbai's most expensive apartment transactions, Worli is strengthening its position as the city's leading ultra-luxury housing destination. A concentration of high-value projects, affluent buyers and corporate tenants is reshaping the neighbourhood's residential market.

Mumbai real estate: From multi-crore residential sales and corporate leases to some of Mumbai's most expensive apartment transactions, Worli is strengthening its position as the city's leading ultra-luxury housing destination. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more less

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A monthly rent of ₹28.50 lakh, an annual rental outgo of ₹3.42 crore and apartments changing hands for upwards of ₹50 crore. In Mumbai's luxury residential market, Worli is increasingly setting the benchmark for big-ticket property transactions.

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The neighbourhood accounted for six of the eight luxury apartment lease agreements with monthly rentals exceeding ₹20 lakh registered in Mumbai between June and September 2026, according to a Lighthouse Luxury report. The eight properties, spread across Worli, Breach Candy and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), commanded an average monthly rent of ₹23.31 lakh. Seven of the eight agreements involved companies as tenants, while one involved a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

The highest monthly rent of ₹28.50 lakh was recorded at Three Sixty West in Worli, translating into an annual rental outgo of ₹3.42 crore. The agreement, registered on September 28, involved IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Private Limited as the tenant and Derive Trading & Resorts Private Limited as the owner.

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The second-highest rental transaction was recorded at Four Seasons Private Residences, where Nuvo Artisan Family Office LLP leased an apartment for ₹27.50 lakh per month. At Oberoi 360 West, three apartments featured among the city's eight highest-value residential leases, with monthly rentals of ₹28.50 lakh, ₹23 lakh, and ₹22 lakh, according to news reports.

Other transactions in Worli included an apartment at Madhuli CHS, leased for ₹22 lakh a month, and one at Prime Ceejay Residency, which commanded a monthly rent of ₹21 lakh. Outside Worli, a bungalow at Gulita in Breach Candy was leased for ₹21.50 lakh a month, while an apartment at Signature Island in BKC fetched ₹21 lakh, as per news reports.

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The rental activity points to a distinct segment of demand for large, premium residences in the neighbourhood. The presence of companies and business entities among the tenants also highlights the role of corporate leasing in Mumbai's most expensive residential market.

A ₹ 5,558-crore luxury housing market

Worli's prominence in the rental market is matched by its performance in residential sales. The locality recorded 275 transactions involving homes priced at ₹5 crore and above between April and September 2026, with a combined value of ₹5,558 crore and an average transaction value of ₹20.2 crore, according to Lighthouse Luxury's H1 FY27 report, based on property registration data compiled by Zapkey.

Worli accounted for approximately 17% of Mumbai's total luxury housing transaction value over the six-month period, making it the largest luxury residential micro-market in the city. Mumbai as a whole recorded 3,145 transactions in the ₹5-crore-and-above category, totalling ₹32,623 crore.

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The strength of the market is also evident in project-level sales. Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Worli emerged as Mumbai's leading luxury residential project by registered sales value, recording 54 transactions worth ₹1,199 crore during H1 FY27. The project was followed by Oberoi Elysian, which recorded sales of ₹899 crore across 67 homes.

The ultra-luxury segment has also gained momentum. Across Mumbai, transactions involving homes priced at ₹50 crore and above more than doubled in Q2 FY27 compared with the preceding quarter. The city recorded 20 such transactions worth ₹1,717 crore between July and September, compared with 9 transactions valued at ₹819 crore in Q1 FY27.

During the first half of FY27, Mumbai registered 29 homes priced at ₹50 crore and above, with a combined transaction value of ₹2,536 crore. September was the strongest month, recording nine such transactions worth ₹696 crore.

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Also Read: How much money do you need to buy an apartment in Worli Sea Face in Mumbai?

Corporate buyers and high-value residential deals

Worli has also attracted large-ticket purchases by corporate buyers. The rental and sales activity also suggests that Worli's appeal extends beyond individual homebuyers. Corporate leases, family offices and company-backed property purchases are adding another dimension to the neighbourhood's luxury housing market.

Six months ago, Tanya Dubash of the Godrej Group reportedly purchased a sea-facing apartment on Worli Sea Face for nearly ₹300 crore, with the deal said to have been concluded at over ₹2.50 lakh per sq ft. This deal was among the highest per sq ft at which an apartment was sold in Worli and Mumbai in the calendar year of 2026.

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In May 2025, Naman Xana was in the limelight, as Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, purchased property last year for a total of ₹639 crore, one of the most expensive deals in the country.

The transaction was closed at around ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft, the costliest in the country's history. This is the same housing complex where Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, purchased two duplex apartments last year for a total of ₹639 crore, making it one of the most expensive deals in the country.

In 2025, Uday Kotak and his family purchased the entire 22-apartment building in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹400 crore, with one transaction recording a peak price of ₹2.89 lakh per sq ft, according to property registration documents.

What is driving Worli's appeal?

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Worli's position in Mumbai's luxury housing market is underpinned by its established residential profile and concentration of premium residential developments. Projects such as Three Sixty West, Godrej Trilogy Seafront, Four Seasons Private Residences and Rustomjee Crown have contributed to its prominence as a high-value residential destination.

According to real estate experts, the Mumbai Coastal Road is one reason why Worli is attracting homebuyers from across the city. Experts opine that homebuyers having the money and wanting to upgrade are considering Worli as one option.

"The Coastal Road has improved connectivity between Bandra, Worli and South Mumbai, making Worli more attractive to homebuyers from the western suburbs. The improved connectivity, sea views and access to social infrastructure, including the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) and Wellington Club, are adding to the area's appeal," said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives, JLL India.

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"Otherwise, Worli is witnessing a mismatch between supply and demand across certain price brackets. Properties with apartments priced between ₹10 crore and ₹25 crore are witnessing relatively healthy demand and quick sales. However, the market is moving slowly in the ₹35 crore to ₹75- ₹ 85 crore bracket. While buyers continue to show interest in properties priced above these levels, actual transactions remain limited. The ₹10 crore to ₹25 crore segment can be considered the affordable luxury category in Worli," said Mehta.

Also Read: ₹5 crore-plus luxury housing market records 17 daily deals worth ₹32,623 crore in H1 FY27: Report">Mumbai’s ₹5 crore-plus luxury housing market records 17 daily deals worth ₹32,623 crore in H1 FY27: Report

According to local brokers, Worli has historically been an established residential and industrial neighbourhood, rather than an exclusive luxury destination like Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade, or Altamount Road in South Mumbai. However, its transformation accelerated with redevelopment, premium high-rises and sea-facing residences, and the Bandra-Worli Sea-Link and Mumbai Coastal Road, which helped the luxury ecosystem emerge as one of Mumbai's most prominent luxury housing markets, attracting HNIs and ultra-HNIs.

Worli now competes with established luxury addresses such as Malabar Hill, Altamount Road, Cuffe Parade, Walkeshwar, and pockets of Bandra West, brokers said.

Average capital values of these projects

According to real estate experts, the price range of apartments in the Worli market starts at about ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per sq ft and goes up to around ₹2.60 lakh per sq ft, with the highest transaction recorded at around ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft.

However, for Worli Sea Face, premium luxury apartments are typically priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1 lakh per sq ft, while the most exclusive residences can command rates up to ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft. Apartment rentals range from ₹5 lakh to ₹28 lakh per month, according to local brokers.