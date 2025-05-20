Stalled redevelopment project: MHADA takes over South Mumbai project stuck for nearly 15 years

After nearly 15 years and two failed developer attempts, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to take over a stalled redevelopment project in South Mumbai. MHADA informed the Supreme Court that despite granting approval in 2013, the project remains incomplete, prompting the agency to intervene. Delayed possession: After nearly 15 years and two failed developer attempts, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to take over a stalled redevelopment project in South Mumbai(Studio Ghibli style image created using Grok Beta)

The redevelopment of the Parvati Building, which began in 2013, has faced prolonged delays. The appointed developer, tasked with providing temporary accommodation rent to tenants, allegedly defaulted on payments, leaving many residents financially strained. In April, the Supreme Court directed MHADA to resolve these issues and expedite the project.

"In the affidavit, it is stated that the MHADA will initiate the process under Section 91-A of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development(Amendment) Act, 2020 so that MHADA can itself develop the property," reads the SC order dated May 13, 2025.

The Supreme Court directed MHADA to initiate the redevelopment process and, in the interim, provide transit accommodation to eligible tenants.

"If the Transit Accommodation is not accepted by the eligible persons on the ground that it is far away from the property, the rent at the current rate shall be paid by the eighth respondent to such persons," the SC order reads.

The SC has listed the matter on August 18, 2025 for the MHADA to complete the further process.

Nilesh Gala, the advocate representing the tenants, told HT.com, "The project has been stalled since 2021, despite two developers being appointed. Consequently, MHADA has informed the Supreme Court of its decision to take over. The amendment to the MHADA Act was intended for such long-stalled projects, and the SC has directed and accepted MHADA's statement."

A set of queries have been emailed to MHADA.

The project

Tenants allege that the previous developer defaulted on rent payments totalling over ₹12 crore for their temporary accommodation.

The back story

Najaribai Jain, a tenant residing in a 543-square-foot unit in the Parvati Building in Bhuleshwar, South Mumbai, is among the affected residents. The building, which housed around 100 tenants, was earmarked for redevelopment. However, despite MHADA’s approval of a new developer, tenants are still waiting to take possession of their homes more than 12 years after the project began.

In October 2024, Jain filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, prompting the SC to summon MHADA’s chief officer to appear on April 7, 2025. Following the hearing, the SC, in its May 13 order, accepted MHADA's proposal to take over the stalled project.