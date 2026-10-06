‘The day has 24 hours’: Gen Z tenant pays rent at 11:58 pm after landlord calls at 8 am, sparks online debate

A landlord’s instruction to his Gen Z tenant that rent must be paid on the 5th has sparked an online debate after the tenant, when called by the landlord at 8 am on the due date, reportedly pointed out that the day had 24 hours.

A landlord’s instruction to his Gen Z tenant that rent must be paid on the 5th has sparked an online debate after the tenant, when called by the landlord at 8 am on the due date, reportedly pointed out that the day had 24 hours. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

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According to a post on X, the landlord had told the tenant that the rent was due on the 5th. The tenant reportedly responded that he understood. But when the landlord called at 8 am on the 5th to ask for the rent, the tenant apparently pointed out that the day had 24 hours.

He eventually paid the rent at 11:58 pm, just two minutes before the day ended.

Landlord-tenant episode sparks online debate

The incident prompted a discussion online, with users divided over who was in the right. Some argued that if a landlord expects rent at a specific time, the rental agreement should clearly specify the date and time.

Others took a more practical view, asking what would happen if the tenant intended to pay during the day but encountered a network outage, a banking failure, or another technical issue.

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{{^usCountry}} Then came the generational commentary. “Proves Gen Z are from another planet,” one person remarked, while another said that “lessons about patience are sometimes learnt the hard way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then came the generational commentary. “Proves Gen Z are from another planet,” one person remarked, while another said that “lessons about patience are sometimes learnt the hard way.” {{/usCountry}}

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Not everyone found the tenant’s approach amusing. One user said that if they were the landlord, the tenant would be getting an eviction notice with a clearly defined payment timeline.

The episode has, in typical online fashion, turned a routine landlord-tenant exchange into a broader debate over deadlines, contracts, patience, and whether “pay by the 5th” means any time on the 5th or preferably before the landlord has to call.

Also Read: Why Gen Z is ditching the 'rent forever' mindset to invest in real estate sooner than expected

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NoBroker's 2026 analysis says 71% of Gen Z respondents prefer owning a home to renting. It also says Gen Z is entering the property market 5–6 years earlier than Millennials, with digital discovery, transparency and authenticity important to this generation. The analysis also describes financially capable Gen Z professionals as “almost homebuyers”: they can afford to buy but are deliberately choosing to rent, particularly because they value mobility, flexibility and lifestyle access.

NoBroker's rental-market report says 32% of renters are aged 25–35, while the 18–25 group is the second-largest renter cohort. It also found that proximity to work is the leading reason for shifting homes, cited by 44% of tenants.

Also Read: ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent for 650 sq ft 2BHK in Navi Mumbai's Vashi sparks debate on Reddit: ‘More expensive than Europe, US"> ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent for 650 sq ft 2BHK in Navi Mumbai's Vashi sparks debate on Reddit: ‘More expensive than Europe, US

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)