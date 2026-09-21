Why Gen Z is ditching the 'rent forever' mindset to invest in real estate sooner than expected

Despite rising housing costs and high interest rates, young buyers are refusing to wait on the sidelines, with over half of Gen Z and Millennials now prioritising property ownership above all other investments. Rather than settling into a ‘rent forever’ lifestyle, this generation is actively pivoting toward alternative financing, suburban shifts, and micro-investments to secure their first keys. Gen Z is reshaping real estate investment priorities, with 49% planning to use their gains to buy a property, according to the Anarock Real Estate Homebuyer Survey. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

Here is how young investors are quietly rewriting the rules of the real estate market.

As many as 45% said they plan to use their investment gains to buy a home. Millennials accounted for the largest share at 71%, followed by Gen Z at 49%, Gen X at 44% and baby boomers at 21%, according to the Anarock Real Estate Homebuyer Survey.

Starting a business followed at 25%, while 17% plan to build an emergency fund and 11% are focused on retirement. Only 2% identified vacations as a key goal.

The survey suggests that real estate remains an important end-use goal, even among investors currently allocating their capital elsewhere, potentially supporting future housing demand.

A clear generational divide The survey also highlights differences in financial priorities across age groups.

Gen Z, generally referring to those born between 1997 and 2012, showed a strong preference for buying a home at 49% and entrepreneurship, with 39% saying they would use investment gains to start a business.

Millennials, broadly those born between 1981 and 1996, were the most likely among the four generations surveyed to say they would use investment gains to purchase a home, at 71%. Another 21% said they would use the gains to start a business, the survey showed.

Gen X, generally those born between 1965 and 1980, showed a more balanced set of priorities, with 44% intending to use investment gains for a home and 23% for starting a business.

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Baby boomers, generally those born between 1946 and 1964, placed greater emphasis on financial security, with 45% saying they would use investment gains to build an emergency fund and 25% for retirement. Only 21% said they would use the gains to purchase a home, while 8% would use them to start a business.

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The findings point to a clear life-stage divide, younger investors are more focused on home ownership and entrepreneurship, while older investors place greater emphasis on financial security and retirement, the survey showed.