Why Gen Z is ditching the 'rent forever' mindset to invest in real estate sooner than expected
Real estate remains a priority for Gen Z and millennials, even as they consider using investment gains to start a business or fund a vacation
Despite rising housing costs and high interest rates, young buyers are refusing to wait on the sidelines, with over half of Gen Z and Millennials now prioritising property ownership above all other investments. Rather than settling into a ‘rent forever’ lifestyle, this generation is actively pivoting toward alternative financing, suburban shifts, and micro-investments to secure their first keys.
Here is how young investors are quietly rewriting the rules of the real estate market.
As many as 45% said they plan to use their investment gains to buy a home. Millennials accounted for the largest share at 71%, followed by Gen Z at 49%, Gen X at 44% and baby boomers at 21%, according to the Anarock Real Estate Homebuyer Survey.
Starting a business followed at 25%, while 17% plan to build an emergency fund and 11% are focused on retirement. Only 2% identified vacations as a key goal.
The survey suggests that real estate remains an important end-use goal, even among investors currently allocating their capital elsewhere, potentially supporting future housing demand.
A clear generational divide
The survey also highlights differences in financial priorities across age groups.
Gen Z, generally referring to those born between 1997 and 2012, showed a strong preference for buying a home at 49% and entrepreneurship, with 39% saying they would use investment gains to start a business.
Millennials, broadly those born between 1981 and 1996, were the most likely among the four generations surveyed to say they would use investment gains to purchase a home, at 71%. Another 21% said they would use the gains to start a business, the survey showed.
Gen X, generally those born between 1965 and 1980, showed a more balanced set of priorities, with 44% intending to use investment gains for a home and 23% for starting a business.
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Baby boomers, generally those born between 1946 and 1964, placed greater emphasis on financial security, with 45% saying they would use investment gains to build an emergency fund and 25% for retirement. Only 21% said they would use the gains to purchase a home, while 8% would use them to start a business.
Also Read: Gen Z's housing wishlist for real estate developers: Co-working spaces, EV charging points, pet-friendly zones and more
The findings point to a clear life-stage divide, younger investors are more focused on home ownership and entrepreneurship, while older investors place greater emphasis on financial security and retirement, the survey showed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More