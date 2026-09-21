Kochi/Thrissur , An 11-member interstate gang from Uttar Pradesh that allegedly arrived in Keralam by flight in groups to carry out planned thefts has been arrested in a joint operation by police teams from Kochi, Thrissur, and Kannur, officials said on Monday. 11-member interstate gang from UP reach Keralam via flight to carry out thefts, held

The gang allegedly targeted houses under construction, large generators containing copper strips and telephone exchange booths across various districts of Keralam, police said.

The accused dressed like construction workers to avoid suspicion while carrying out the thefts, and such clothing was also recovered from their possession.

Police said the gang members, who are from Meerut and Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Keralam by flight, while two-wheelers used for travel and theft were transported from Delhi to the state by train.

The operation began when a gang member was arrested during an attempted theft in Thrissur.

During interrogation, police learnt that his associates were staying in Kochi.

Based on the information, Kochi City Police, in coordination with Thrissur police, conducted a raid at a lodge in Kalamassery and arrested five more members of the gang.

Based on information obtained from them, another five members operating from Kannur were arrested with the assistance of Kannur police, officials said.

Police recovered cable cutters, various keys, mobile phones, watches, cash and identity documents from the accused.

Four two-wheelers allegedly used by the gang in the thefts were also seized.

Some of the arrested persons have previously been booked in similar cases at the Thrikkakara police station, police said.

The operation was conducted under the coordination of Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, with Thrissur East police station ISHO Nandakumar, GSCPO Suraj, CPOs Manish and Sanu, Kochi City Squad member Mahin Abu, the Kalamassery station shadow team and the Kannur City crime team taking part, officials added.

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