Inside SRK’s Mannat renovation: King Khan reveals reason behind Mumbai bungalow's new gallery upgrade
Mumbai real estate: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra bungalow Mannat has been undergoing renovation since 2025 and is expected to be completed by December
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow Mannat may get a new gallery, with the actor hinting that the renovated space could once again be where he greets fans.
SRK recently shared an update on the ongoing renovation of his Bandra home during an interaction with fans on X.
Responding to a fan who asked him to sell Mannat if he was no longer going to appear in its famous gallery, SRK wrote, “Ab new gallery bana rah hoon na so aur bhi chumkunga...on the new gallery. Also, hopefully, we will have some handle to hold onto!!
His comment suggests that the renovated property may have a new gallery from where he can continue his much-followed appearances before fans gathered outside the bungalow.
Mannat has been undergoing extensive renovation and repair work, following which SRK, his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam moved out of the property in 2025. The family is currently staying in two duplex apartments at Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Khar, which were leased as temporary residences while work continued at Mannat.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation: When will SRK and family move back to their Mumbai bungalow?
Mannat renovation expected to be completed by December 2026
The renovation is expected to be completed by December 2026, according to a source close to SRK. The family is expected to move back to Mannat once the work is completed, Hindustan Times Real Estate had reported in August 2026.
The renovation has also involved a major expansion of the Mannat annexe. The annexe previously comprised around six floors, and two additional floors with a combined area of around 7,000 sq ft have been added. The expansion takes the total size of the annexe to more than 30,000 sq ft. The existing six floors of the annexe have also undergone repairs and renovation.
No additional floors have been added to the main bungalow, according to the source, as Mannat is a Grade-III heritage property and modifications to the original structure on that scale are restricted.
Also Read: How much would Shah Rukh potentially make if he sells his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra today?
Mannat’s back story
Mannat was earlier known as Villa Vienna. SRK bought the property from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 for around ₹13 crore and renamed it Mannat in 2005. The property’s history dates back to 1914, when it was built and owned by Nariman A. Dubash.
SRK initially renamed the bungalow Jannat, meaning heaven, before changing it to Mannat, meaning prayer. The property has since become one of Mumbai’s most recognisable celebrity residences, with the actor’s balcony appearances attracting large crowds of fans, particularly on special occasions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More