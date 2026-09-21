Inside SRK’s Mannat renovation: King Khan reveals reason behind Mumbai bungalow's new gallery upgrade

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow Mannat may get a new gallery, with the actor hinting that the renovated space could once again be where he greets fans. Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra may get a new gallery. (AFP)

SRK recently shared an update on the ongoing renovation of his Bandra home during an interaction with fans on X.

Responding to a fan who asked him to sell Mannat if he was no longer going to appear in its famous gallery, SRK wrote, “Ab new gallery bana rah hoon na so aur bhi chumkunga...on the new gallery. Also, hopefully, we will have some handle to hold onto!!

His comment suggests that the renovated property may have a new gallery from where he can continue his much-followed appearances before fans gathered outside the bungalow.

Mannat has been undergoing extensive renovation and repair work, following which SRK, his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam moved out of the property in 2025. The family is currently staying in two duplex apartments at Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Khar, which were leased as temporary residences while work continued at Mannat.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation: When will SRK and family move back to their Mumbai bungalow?

Mannat renovation expected to be completed by December 2026 The renovation is expected to be completed by December 2026, according to a source close to SRK. The family is expected to move back to Mannat once the work is completed, Hindustan Times Real Estate had reported in August 2026.

The renovation has also involved a major expansion of the Mannat annexe. The annexe previously comprised around six floors, and two additional floors with a combined area of around 7,000 sq ft have been added. The expansion takes the total size of the annexe to more than 30,000 sq ft. The existing six floors of the annexe have also undergone repairs and renovation.

No additional floors have been added to the main bungalow, according to the source, as Mannat is a Grade-III heritage property and modifications to the original structure on that scale are restricted.

Also Read: How much would Shah Rukh potentially make if he sells his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra today?