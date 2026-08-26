Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation: When will SRK and family move back to their Mumbai bungalow?

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Bandra bungalow, Mannat, could soon be ready to welcome the actor and his family back home. Renovation and repair work at the landmark property is expected to be completed by December 2026, with work likely to wrap up over the next two to three months, according to a source close to the actor. Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Bandra bungalow Mannat's renovation is expected to be completed by December, sources told Hindustan Times Real Estate.S (HT Files)

Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, moved out of Mannat in 2025 as extensive renovation work began at the property. The family is expected to return to the bungalow once the work is completed, the source said.

In the interim, the family has been staying in two duplex apartments at Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Khar, which were leased as temporary residences during the renovation. The two apartments together span around 10,500 sq ft, as reported by Hindustan Times Real Estate in March 2025.

For now, Mannat remains behind its familiar façade of scaffolding and construction activity. But if the current timeline holds, the iconic sea-facing home could once again become the Khan family’s address by the end of the year.

SRK moved into the Pali Hill apartments in April 2025 under a 36-month lease arrangement. Located around 3 km from Mannat, the temporary residence comprises two duplex apartments measuring approximately 6,000 sq ft and 4,500 sq ft, respectively. The apartments were leased from members of the Bhagnani family while renovation work was underway at the actor’s Bandra home.

A source close to the actor said the renovation at Mannat is expected to be completed in the next two to three months, after which the family plans to move back. The return will mark the completion of a major expansion of the Mannat annexe, which has seen two additional floors added to the existing structure.

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“The annexe building earlier comprised around six floors. As part of the expansion, two more floors with a combined area of around 7,000 sq ft have been added, taking the total size of the annexe to more than 30,000 sq ft,” the source told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The existing six floors of the Mannat annexe have also undergone repairs and renovation. However, no additional floors have been added to the main bungalow, as it is a heritage property and modifications of that scale are restricted, the source said.

A query sent to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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All about Mannat bungalow Mannat was earlier known as ‘Villa Vienna’. Shah Rukh Khan bought the property from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 for around ₹13 crore and renamed it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

According to media reports, Khan initially renamed the bungalow ‘Jannat’, meaning heaven. After the property proved lucky for him, he changed the name to ‘Mannat’, meaning prayer.

The bungalow’s history dates back to 1914, when it was built and owned by Nariman A. Dubash. Mannat is classified as a Grade-III heritage property, which restricts modifications to the original structure. However, Khan has added a six-storey annexe behind the main bungalow, known as the Mannat Annexe.

The property has been in the news since December 2024, after Gauri Khan applied to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in November 2024 seeking approval to add two floors to the annexe and increase its built-up area, according to a Hindustan Times report.