Lucknow traffic police steps up women's safety initiatives at toll plazas

With recent road-rage incidents involving women raising concerns over their safety on roads, Lucknow traffic police has taken its safety outreach beyond checking vehicles and traffic violations, with officers stopping at toll plazas to ask women travellers a basic question: Was your journey safe? DCP (Traffic) Raveena Tyagi said the initiative aimed to bring road safety and women’s safety under one broader safety framework, particularly during night travel. (HT Photo)

The traffic police on Saturday night began a special ‘Meet & Greet’ initiative at four toll plazas around Lucknow, combining vehicle checks with direct conversations with women travelling at night. The initiative comes amid a series of road-rage incidents involving women in different cities, including a recent case in Gurugram in which a woman biker was allegedly chased and hit by a car.

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Cops intervene to ensure women's safety DCP (Traffic) Raveena Tyagi said the initiative aimed to bring road safety and women’s safety under one broader safety framework, particularly during night travel.

“At the Purvanchal Expressway, Agra Expressway, Itaunja and Nigohan toll plazas, traffic police teams spoke to women passengers about their journey, whether they had faced any inconvenience or unsafe situation on the way and whether they knew how to seek police assistance if required,” the DCP added.

The toll plazas were chosen as key entry and exit points to Lucknow, bringing in and sending out a large number of long-distance travellers, including families and women travelling at night. The brief interaction also allowed police to speak to passengers without significantly disrupting their journey.