‘I could have died’: Biker speaks after Gurugram hit-and-run

“I could have suffered serious fractures or internal injuries and had even died. Due to such people, roads of Gurugram and Delhi feel unsafe,” said Delhi resident Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, who was injured after allegedly being rammed by a car following a road rage incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday. Sia rejected the accused’s claim that riders were speeding and slowing down, saying videos from two motorcycles clearly captured the crash. (HT Photo)

Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Shivani said the crash had left her severely traumatised and that it may take time before she returns to riding. Her viral video of the incident prompted Gurugram police action on Monday.

“My medical examination in Gurugram was completed, and doctors were clearly able to see the injuries sustained in the crash. My statement before a judicial magistrate was also recorded on Tuesday evening,” she said.

According to police, Shivani had suffered bruises and blunt force injuries caused due to the impact of skidding.

While thanking the Gurugram police for their prompt action, Shivani criticised suspect Kalyan Bainsla for saying in a media interview that he felt sorry for her.

“If you felt so sorry for me, why did you not stop at that time?” she asked, saying it was Bainsla’s responsibility to stop and check whether she needed medical help.

Shivani alleged Bainsla deliberately rammed his car into her after the occupants repeatedly made obscene gestures and asked her to stop while driving close to her. She said she was riding in the first lane along the divider and signalling them to maintain a safe distance because she feared the car could hit her. She also alleged the occupants appeared to be drunk.

In a second social media video, Shivani criticised Bainsla’s TV interview in which he said he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle and had not hit her intentionally.

“You obviously saw my hair. I have very long hair and a braid. You came, made gestures, and asked me to stop the bike,” she said.

She rejected his allegation that her fellow riders were speeding up and slowing down, saying none of them had done so.

“Two videos were sufficient to establish what happened, with one showing the car swerving from the first lane to the third lane and hitting me, while another recorded from my camera showed me being struck and falling onto the road,” she said.

Shivani also criticised Bainsla for portraying himself as a victim because the incident had allegedly brought attention to his family.

“I do not feel that such people even think that they too have women in their families. Such people make a woman feel unsafe on roads in Delhi and Gurugram. These people should be taught how vehicles are driven on roads,” she said.

Her father, Roshan Chauhan, said Shivani had purchased the Aprilia sportbike barely five months ago and generally used a scooter for daily commuting.

“The incident had left all of us traumatised. The suspect intentionally hit her with the motive to kill her, due to which police added attempted murder charges in the case,” he said.

Chauhan said videos recorded by Shivani’s camera and fellow riders, which went viral, helped police arrest the suspects.

“Else, every day such incidents take place, and suspects go scot-free with no evidence or police not invoking stern provisions of law against the offenders,” he said.

He said Shivani remained so terrified that she kept the incident hidden for a day. “I got to know about the road rage only from news,” he added.