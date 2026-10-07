Special enrolment drive for left-out, 1st time voters in Chandigarh

Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the final photo electoral roll-2026 for Chandigarh was published on September 22, 2026. Voter-related services can also be accessed through the ECINET App and ECINET portal. (HT File)

Citizens are advised to check their names and verify their particulars in the final electoral roll, which is available on the official website of the chief electoral officer, UT Chandigarh, ceochandigarh.gov.in, as well as through the concerned electoral registration officers (EROs) and booth level officers (BLOs).

Any eligible citizen whose name is not included in the current electoral roll may apply for enrolment in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The special enrolment camps will be organised from October 7 to 11, 2026 at polling stations across Chandigarh. The concerned BLOs will remain available at their respective polling stations from 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM to assist eligible citizens in submitting applications for enrolment and accessing other voter-related services.

BLOs will also compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR electoral roll to identify electors whose names appeared in the earlier roll but are missing from the current roll. The lists of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) electors prepared during the SIR process will also be made available and appropriately publicised for the information of citizens and other stakeholders.

BLOs will undertake house-to-house visits to ascertain the present status of such identified electors and facilitate their enrolment wherever they are found eligible. During these visits, they will also identify and assist left-out, young and first-time eligible electors. Where an eligible citizen was earlier included in the ASDD list, or their name is otherwise missing from the current electoral roll, the concerned BLO will facilitate the submission of Form 6 for enrolment.

Booth level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties will also be associated with the exercise. Relevant booth-wise lists will be shared with them to provide a further opportunity to identify and facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors who may have been left out.

A focused outreach initiative for young and first-time electors is also being undertaken through electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in educational institutions, SVEEP activities, local-level outreach and other suitable platforms.

Eligible citizens may submit Form 6 for new voter registration or inclusion, Form 7 for objection or deletion, and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of the elector photo identity card (EPIC) or marking of persons with disabilities (PwD) status.

Voter-related services can also be accessed through the ECINET App and ECINET portal. The ‘book a call with BLO’ facility is available for assistance with electoral registration and other voter-related services.

All election functionaries have been directed to provide necessary assistance to citizens and ensure effective implementation of the special drive so that every eligible citizen gets an opportunity to enrol, helping maintain an accurate, inclusive and up-to-date electoral roll.

For information or assistance regarding electoral registration and voter services, citizens may contact the voter helpline at 1950.