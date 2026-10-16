What happened to Jaylen Waddle? Fantasy managers criticize Broncos WR after poor show vs Seahawks

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury before returning to the game. He finished with just two catches for 15 yards on five targets. Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Denver Broncos reacts to a call against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Getty Images via AFP)

Waddle went to the locker room around halftime and was listed as questionable to return. He later returned to the sideline wearing his helmet and rejoined the game, but had little involvement afterward.

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Fantasy football managers fume His performance left fantasy football managers frustrated, especially those who picked him as a starting receiver in the middle rounds of their drafts.

One person wrote, "Jaylen Waddle is probably the worst pick in fantasy this season."

Another added, "Guess I was just hoping Jaylen Waddle and AJ Barner would do something for my fantasy teams lol."

A third user commented, "All I know is FanDuel better void Jaylen waddle cause dude been missing since before the half!"

One more person wrote, "Not proud of it man enough to say it Jaylen Waddle was my worst fantasy take of all time."

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Jaylen Waddle's 2026 season stats The latest outing adds to what has been a difficult start to the 2026 season for Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos acquired him from the Miami Dolphins in a major offseason trade, raising expectations for his role in Denver’s offence.

Through five games entering Week 6, Waddle had recorded 18 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown. Much of that production came in Week 2 against Jacksonville, when he caught eight passes for 138 yards.

His output has been far more limited in other games, with several performances producing fewer than 20 receiving yards.