What happened to Jaylen Waddle? Fantasy managers criticize Broncos WR after poor show vs Seahawks
The latest outing adds to what has been a difficult start to the 2026 season for Jaylen Waddle.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury before returning to the game. He finished with just two catches for 15 yards on five targets.
Waddle went to the locker room around halftime and was listed as questionable to return. He later returned to the sideline wearing his helmet and rejoined the game, but had little involvement afterward.
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Fantasy football managers fume
His performance left fantasy football managers frustrated, especially those who picked him as a starting receiver in the middle rounds of their drafts.
One person wrote, "Jaylen Waddle is probably the worst pick in fantasy this season."
Another added, "Guess I was just hoping Jaylen Waddle and AJ Barner would do something for my fantasy teams lol."
A third user commented, "All I know is FanDuel better void Jaylen waddle cause dude been missing since before the half!"
One more person wrote, "Not proud of it man enough to say it Jaylen Waddle was my worst fantasy take of all time."
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Jaylen Waddle's 2026 season stats
The latest outing adds to what has been a difficult start to the 2026 season for Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos acquired him from the Miami Dolphins in a major offseason trade, raising expectations for his role in Denver’s offence.
Through five games entering Week 6, Waddle had recorded 18 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown. Much of that production came in Week 2 against Jacksonville, when he caught eight passes for 138 yards.
His output has been far more limited in other games, with several performances producing fewer than 20 receiving yards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More