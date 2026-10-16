Panchkula police bust ATM fraud racket; 2 arrested

District police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly running a cyber fraud racket that targeted elderly and unfamiliar with digital banking people visiting automated teller machines (ATMs) to withdraw cash. The police recovered 70 ATM cards, a point-of-sale (POS) machine and two mobile phones from the accused. The seized ATM cards in police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hisar district, and Anil, a resident of Bhiwani district. According to the police, the cyber crime police station in Sector 20 received a tip-off on Wednesday that two men were moving suspiciously around ATMs of different banks in Sector 20 market and carrying a large number of ATM cards and a point of sale (POS) machine.

Acting on the information, a team reached the spot and apprehended the suspects. During the search, 43 ATM cards belonging to different banks were recovered from Manoj, while 27 cards and a POS machine were seized from Anil.

According to DCP (crime) Amrinder Singh, preliminary questioning revealed that the accused allegedly targeted elderly and unfamiliar with digital banking ATM users by tricking them into disclosing their PINs and then swapping their original cards with similar-looking ones. They would subsequently use the cards to withdraw cash from different ATMs. The accused also allegedly picked up cards left behind in ATM machines and used a POS machine to withdraw money.

An FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station in Sector 20 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are questioning the accused to identify other members of the alleged gang, trace the source of the POS machine, establish the suspected commission arrangements and examine the role of the mobile phones in the alleged crimes. Police will also identify ATMs in Haryana and Delhi where cards may have been stolen or money withdrawn. Further investigation is underway.