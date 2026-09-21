Punjab CM Mann launches AAP’s door-to-door campaign from Dhuri, highlights welfare benefits

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s door-to-door election campaign from Dhuri in Sangrur, taking the government’s four-and-a-half-year report card directly to households and highlighting the financial benefits of its welfare initiatives. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched the AAP's door-to-door election campaign in Dhuri, promoting welfare initiatives that provide families with annual benefits of ₹1.82 lakh.

During the campaign, Mann said the government’s schemes, including free electricity, healthcare, education and the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, were helping families save money. He claimed that every family was receiving an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh through these initiatives.

Mann visited homes across Dhuri and interacted with elderly residents, women, young people and children. He said the party would take its record of work since 2022 to every household across Punjab and seek public support based on its performance.

Referring to the government’s initiatives, Mann said free electricity, improved schools and Aam Aadmi Clinics had helped families save approximately ₹15,000 per month. He also said the government’s approach was based on spending public money on public welfare.

The Chief Minister highlighted rural development, claiming that every village was receiving crores of rupees for works such as roads, drainage, water supply, community buildings, sports grounds and street lighting. He said villages were being treated equally, regardless of their political affiliations.

Mann linked village infrastructure development with employment opportunities, saying better facilities could reduce the need for young people to migrate in search of basic services.

He said AAP’s campaign would remain focused on its governance record and would avoid personal attacks and negativity. Mann also criticised the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, while questioning the BJP’s position on drugs and alleging that drugs were being brought into Punjab from Gujarat.

The Chief Minister said the door-to-door campaign would be expanded across the state, with party workers and candidates presenting the government’s record to voters.