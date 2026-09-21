Tata Sons power battle: Who’s who in the high-stakes boardroom tussle

A boardroom dispute at Tata Sons has turned into a fight over the future of the holding company of the Tata Group. Inside the Tata Sons power struggle: Noel Tata, Chandrasekaran and the key players. (PTI/HT File)

The Tata Sons board has approved a fresh five-year term for executive chairman N Chandrasekaran and decided to move ahead with preparations for a possible public listing. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and the group's largest shareholder, opposed both decisions.

Noel Tata was the only director to vote against Chandrasekaran's reappointment. Tata Trusts, which collectively own about 66% of Tata Sons, has called the decision on Chandrasekaran's tenure “illegal” and is expected to challenge it.

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Two questions now arise: who has the final say in Tata Sons' major decisions, and should the company remain privately held or become a listed entity? Take a look at the key players and where they stand.

N Chandrasekaran: The chairman caught in the Tata Sons tussle N Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, has been Tata Sons' executive chairman since 2017. He joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a trainee programmer in 1987 and eventually became its CEO in 2009. He was brought onto the Tata Sons board in 2016 and was chosen to lead the group the following year with the backing of the late Ratan Tata.

Chandrasekaran's current term became a point of tension earlier this year. He indicated in February that he planned to step down, and in August cited the lack of unanimous board support for an extension.

That changed at the September 17 board meeting. The directors approved another five-year term, with Noel Tata casting the only vote against the resolution.

The board has also decided to proceed towards a Tata Sons listing after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the company's request to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company.