Sharib Hashmi: After Mumbai, It’s Delhi THat Feels Like Home

Best known for playing the beloved Jivant ‘JK’ Talpade in the OTT series The Family Man, actor Sharib Hashmi’s onscreen work is well known. But, it was his theatrical skills that left Delhiites impressed when he performed the play, Breast of Luck as part of the IHC Theatre Festival 2026, on Saturday. On the sidelines of staging his co-written play in Delhi, the 50-year-old got candid about his deep-rooted connection with the city, it’s unmatched theatre audience, and about staying grounded upon finding success. Sharib Hashmi was recently in Delhi ahead of performing his play Breast of Luck, which he has both directed and acted in. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

‘Dilli mera nanihal hai’

Born in Mumbai, Hashmi says the Capital is always close to his heart as it was his “chhuttiyon mein nani ke ghar”. Recounting those days, he shares: “My school holidays were always spent in here; specifically in Old Delhi, where my nani (maternal grandmother) lived. I remember roaming around, and even visiting the Qutb Minar. How can I forget going to Appu Ghar! I just love the city to this day. In fact, Mumbai ke alawa agar kahin ghar jaisa feel hota hai toh woh Delhi hi hai.”

That’s the reason whenever he returns to the city, “though there is usually a crunch for time, and sometimes it’s even tough to catch up with relatives and friends”, he still makes sure to eat mutton! “I love going to Al Jawahar near Jama Masjid for bhuna gosht,” he adds.

‘Art-culture are alive Here’

Hashmi, who has performed here on several occasions, feels, “The art and culture in this city feel so alive and thriving. Delhi audience is absolutely lovely and receptive. To perform in front of an audience that truly understands art, makes you feel good as an artiste. Delhi crowd never misses a chance to appreciate you, and getting that applause is special. Khushi doguni ho jaati hai Delhi aakar perform karne se.”

‘Success motivates me’

Though his recognition has skyrocketed, he says, “It doesn’t change who I am. But, it definitely motivates me to work harder... I don’t know how it happened because I thought I had arrived after Filmistan (2014). Yet, for the next three years, I was still auditioning, getting rejected, and struggling to find work... My career really picked up after The Family Man, and that has also taught me to stay grounded.”