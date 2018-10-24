MeToo: Amala Paul says Susi Ganesan slut-shamed her for supporting Leena Manimekalai

Actor Amala Paul has said in tweet that she was verbally abused and slut-shamed by Susi Ganesan and his wife for voicing support for director Leena Manimekalai, who had accused Ganesan of sexual harassment. Amala also recounted in a long note how she, too, was sexually harassed on the sets of her 2017 movie with Susi, Thiruttu Payale 2.

She wrote on Twitter, “Just got the shock of my life! @DirectorSusi & @sgmanjari called &I picked up to explain the stand.While I was trying to pacify his wife; Susi strted abusing me&to my surprise his wife strted laughing&they both joined to slut shame me. De feel de can scare me with dese tactics (sic).”

Amala had voiced her support towards Leena in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday. Amala said, “Me too despite being the leading actress for Thiruttupayale2 was subjected to double meaning talks, misrepresented offers and unchivalrous bodily contacts. This pretty much made my experience of TP2, a mentally fatiguing one. I can totally understand what she could have been subjected through (sic).” She also applauded Leena for coming forward to reveal her story.

Leena had accused Susi Ganesan of misbehaving with her under the pretext of dropping her home. She also revealed that she had to threaten him with a knife to get away. At the press meet held on Tuesday, she said, “It is the #metoo movement that has given me the courage to speak out now.”

Susi Ganesan’s wife, Manjari Susi Ganesan, called Leena a ‘Me Too fraud’ for using the movement. Manjari also released a statement on Twitter questioning Leena’s hesitance in sharing details of the ordeal that she’d allegedly gone through.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:24 IST