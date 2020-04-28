Baahubali 2 turns 3: As Prabhas celebrates ‘biggest film of his life’, here are 8 fun facts of SS Rajamouli blockbuster

It’s three years since India’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released and rewrote records. With Prabhas playing the title role in the superhit action series, the SS Rajamouli directorial smashed all records at the box office at the time of its release and set a new benchmark against which all future films were ranked. The film also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in prominent roles.

On the completion of 3 years of the film’s release, Prabhas has shared a post, calling Baahubali 2 “the biggest film” of his life. He wrote, “Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received.”

Here are some interesting facts about Baahubali 2:

1. The film earned 100 crores on day 1 and was the first movie in India to reach a rating of 9.3 on IMDb.

2. Baahubali 2 not just captivated the moviegoers in India but was widely noticed and praised by the international audience as well. Even Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was awestruck by the level of action in the film. He acknowledge a user’s tweet that said ‘the full scene with sound is just the greatest scene’ and wrote, “Behold, India’s Baahubali 2!”

Behold, India’s Baahubali 2! https://t.co/jY6kyQqMqt — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2019

A viewer had described the scene with a humourous tweet, “Our palm-tree launched para-trooping shield-cannonball-soldiers will blot out the sun. Then we’ll fight in the shad— Wait... what?”

3. Baahubali 2 was the most anticipated movie of all time but the excited viewers were in for a surprise when a theatre in Bengaluru accidentally played the second part of the film first and realise the goof-up only during the climax. The disappointment of the audience can be gauged from a viewer’s tweet that read, “I was there in the show.. Thought ‘if u have this much great war sequence in First half how it is going to be in second’.”

SS Rajamouli (centre) and Rana Daggubati (right) on sets of Baahubali 2.

4. Baahubali 2 was made on extensive budget of an approximate Rs 250 crores. The climax scene is said to have cost the makers a whopping Rs 30 crore. This was almost the double of the budget of the climax scene in the first installment.

5. Prabhas dedicated five years of his life to the Baahubali series. The action sequences in Baahubali 2 were alone filmed over 300 days.

6. Baahubali 2 remains the highest grossing film in India with total domestic gross collection of around Rs 1,429 crore.

7. Baahubali 2 was the top trend on Google in 2017.

8. Baahubali was one of the first non-English films to be premiered at Royal Albert Hall where the biggest and the best of the musicians have performed.

