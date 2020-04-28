Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Malhotra, Debina Bonnerjee take the hit me challenge, get slammed for promoting domestic violence

tv

Shweta Tiwari and several other television celebrities including Sharad Malhotra and Debina Bonnerjee have taken up the hit me challenge and their combined video makes for a hilarious watch. Various actors can be seen hitting a person in front of them while actually aiming for the camera. In the niftily edited video, they seem to be hitting each other while still at their homes.

Shweta shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “This was so much fun ALSO this is when someone says “I need to step out!!! #hitmechallenge.”

It begins with Shweta hitting someone, who is then revealed t be Karan Veer Mehra. He in turn attacks Rishina Kandhari with a musical instrument, who throws a TV remote at Priyanka Kalantri which sees her hitting Vikaas Kalantri with a broom. He, in turn, hits Sharad Malhotra with a cricket bat. Sharad retaliates by throwing an apple that hits Debina Bonnerjee. She gets ready to slap Romanch Mehtha, who first offers her a hand sanitiser before being slapped by her. He in turn hits Donal Bisht, who responds with a kick that catches Krip Kapur Suri. Krip gets hit on the eye but is unable to face his attacker. He picks his guitar to play a tune and end the fight.

The video went viral within no time but received a mixed response from the viewers. A fan said, “Funny but y mar peet, do something constructive.” Another wrote, “u are accidentally promoting domestic violence.” One more commented, “What the hell is this? Rhetorical for physical abuse - though intended for the virus....didn’t like it.”

Also read: Karan Johar replaces Rishi Kapoor in iconic Bobby song with face-mapping, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor reacts. Watch

Celebs such as filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar among others have expressed concern over the increase in domestic violence cases in the country during nationwide lockdown. In a one-minute video clip titled ‘Lockdown On Domestic Violence’, prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan, urged people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.

Two weeks before, a host of Bollywood actors featured in a video to raise their voice against the rising domestic violence cases amid lockdown. “During the lockdown there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to standup against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence. If you’re a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you’re a witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, please report. If you’re a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let’s put a lockdown on domestic violence,” the stars said in the video.

