Karan Johar replaces Rishi Kapoor in iconic Bobby song with face-mapping, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor reacts. Watch

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:09 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a hilarious version of the hit song Main Shayar To Nahin with him replacing Rishi Kapoor in the frame. The director marvelled at the use of face-mapping technology by the artist in the particular video which makes it look as convincing as the original.

He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “The Magic of Face mapping”... Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar.”

Karan’s face seems to have been perfectly synced with Rishi’s as he walks around Dimple Kapadia dancing to the music. The song shows Rishi’s character imagining Bobby’s (Dimple) presence at a party which serves as an inspiration for him to come up with an impromptu performance. The evergreen number is from Rishi and Dimple’s hit 1973 film Bobby.

Karan’s fans and friends had a goodlaugh over the video. Meanwhile, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor was among the first ones to react to the video. She shared a clapping hands and laughing emoji. Meanwhile, music composer Vishal Dadlani asked Karan, “This is legendary, @karanjohar! Has Rishi-ji commented? That’s the only one that matters!”

All from Preity Zinta to Kajol shared laughing emojis in their reaction to the post whereas Abhishek Bachchan dropped a facepalm emoji in the comments section. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “See your father always knew about your talent and looks! You should have listened to him.” Shilpa Shetty called it “Faaaaaaaabbbbb!!” Dino Morea wrote, “Brilliant stuff...wahhhh, what next??” Nikitin Dheer reacted, “Good one!!” Former actor Neelam wrote, “That’s awesome.”

Bobby marked Rishi and Dimple’s debut in Bollywood. It was directed by Raj Kapoor with music by Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

