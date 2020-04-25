Karan Johar apologises for sharing ‘insensitive’ social media posts during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘I apologise profusely’

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has apologised for his social media posts during the coronavirus lockdown, after watching a video which sarcastically pointed out that the real heroes are the celebrities.

Karan wrote on Twitter, in reaction to the video, “This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!”

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

The video in question has several people -- doctors, nurses, store workers, etc -- talking about the difficulties they’ve been facing during this time, and how celebrities have been helping them pull through. One person sarcastically brought up Ellen DeGeneres comparing quarantine to doing a stint in prison, while another person, who had lost their job, said that watching a celebrity enjoying themselves in their sprawling home was exactly what they needed.

Karan has been sharing almost daily Instagram posts of his twins -- Yash and Roohi -- passing time by making fun of him. His videos have also offered a glimpse inside his lavish home and walk-in closet.

Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan had called out celebrities for posting workout videos online. “Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” she said in a clip posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, tennis player Sania Mirza had called out people sharing food videos at a time when there is big food crisis around the world.

