Dhanush’s Vada Chennai 2 may never take off, likely to be shelved

The sequel to Dhanush’s Vada Chennai, which chronicles 30 years in the life of an accidental gangster, is likely to be shelved. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Vada Chennai 2, which was slated to go on the floors this year, won’t take off as Dhanush has decided to move on to his upcoming commitments and has no time for Vada Chennai 2.

According to a source close to Dhanush, he wasn’t quite happy with the response of the first part that he decided to drop the idea of sequel.

“Vada Chennai may have earned rave reviews but it didn’t do so well at the box-office. Dhanush wasn’t so pleased with the box-office response. Therefore, he’s decided to drop Vada Chennai 2. This is why he went and did Asuran with Vetrimaaran,” the source told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Vada Chennai movie review: A brilliant beginning to Dhanush-Vetrimaaran trilogy. 5 stars

Some other reports suggest that people of North Madras where Vada Chennai was predominantly shot weren’t happy with the way their lifestyle was portrayed on screen. Hence, director Vetrimaaran is finding it difficult to return to that locality to shoot again.

However, neither Dhanush nor Vetrimaaran have denied the development of a prequel to Vada Chennai. During a media interaction soon after the release of Vada Chennai, Vetrimaaran confirmed he has a prequel idea titled Rajan Vagaira.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has completed shooting for Asuran, which marks his fourth collaboration with Vetrimaaran. Based on Tamil novel Vekkai, the film is tipped to be a revenge thriller featuring Dhanush in dual roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 14:45 IST