Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Five unseen pictures of the star on his 61st birthday

Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Five unseen pictures of the star on his 61st birthday

Happy birthday Nagarjuna: The actor, who is often referred to as the Benjamin Button of Telugu cinema, is a doting father to his sons and a loving husband. On his 61st birthday, here are some unseen pictures of the actor.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 29, 2020 07:02 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Nagarjuna turns 61 on Saturday.
Nagarjuna turns 61 on Saturday.
         

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is the second generation scion of the Akkineni clan. He may have entered the industry courtesy his father’s popularity but he’s come a long way in making a brand for himself. When you take the star out of Nagarjuna, he’s a family man and a fitness freak. On the occasion of his 61st birthday, we take a look at five rarely seen pictures from his career.

Young Nagarjuna posing with his mother, Annapurna Akkineni

With his mother Annapurna.
With his mother Annapurna.

A rare picture of a young Nagarjuna with his mother. In several of his interviews, Nagarjuna had said that his mother played a strong role in his upbringing, especially because his father was most of the time busy with his film assignments.

Nagarjuna with Amala and baby Akhil

With Amala and son Akhil.
With Amala and son Akhil.

This has to be one of the cutest throwback pictures of Akhil, who was born to Nagarjuna’s second marriage with Amala. Did you know that Akhil made his acting debut in 1995 as a baby in Sisindri, the Telugu adaptation of Baby’s Day Out? Nagarjuna played a crucial role in this rib-tickling comedy.

The Akkinenis in a single frame

With parents Nageswara Rao, mother Annapurna and his family.
With parents Nageswara Rao, mother Annapurna and his family.

In this unseen picture, Nagarjuna can be seen posing with his wife and children for a family picture with his father Nageswara Rao and mother Annapurna.

Throwback picture of Nagarjuna with his sons

Then and now - Nagarjuna with his sons and wife Amala.
Then and now - Nagarjuna with his sons and wife Amala.

In this lovely throwback picture, Nagarjuna is seen sporting long locks and posing happily with his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil. Every year, the father and sons go on a vacation together and have travelled the length and breadth across the globe.

Nagarjuna looks younger than his sons

Nagarjuna is among the fittest of Indian stars.
Nagarjuna is among the fittest of Indian stars.

In Telugu industry, Nagarjuna is referred to as Benjamin Button, the character who reverses in age from the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. In this picture, it’s hard to accept that Nagarjuna is in his 60s when he looks as fit as his children.

