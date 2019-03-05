‘I advise male chauvinists to not watch the film,’ says Oviya on the controversy surrounding 90 ML

Oviya’s Tamil adult comedy 90 ML, which released last week amid much hype, has earned its share of controversies but at the same time has been welcomed for its unadulterated bold content. In a group interaction, Oviya has opened up about the project and why she believes male chauvinists should not watch the film.

According to a report by Cinema Express, reacting to the comments about 90 ML being vulgar, Oviya said: “Those are all comments from male chauvinists and I would like to advise them not to watch the film. There will be scenes that they won’t really like. So let them take this as a warning.”

Talking about the double entendres in the film and the teaser, she said: “How’s it any different from the headlines you see on newspaper stories and YouTube videos? Once you go through them, you will realise that the actual content has nothing to do with the titles. Similarly, I’m sure the opinions of people would change after they see the film. We have done what’s necessary for the film and my characterisation here is quite different from what you’ll see me do in my upcoming films like Kalavani 2 and Muni 4.”

Directed by Anita Udeep, 90 ML has attracted lot of attention ever since the release of its trailer.

The film, which registered decent numbers in its opening weekend, is a wild tale of a few women who embark on excess-filled journey of friendship and self-discovery, but in the process make a mockery of feminism.

