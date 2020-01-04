I have learnt to enjoy failure as much as success: Siddharth Jadhav

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 19:23 IST

Actor Siddharth Jadhav is looking at his work and career in a completely different light now. He no longer bothers about the length of the character or whether he fits in the role. He believes, if someone has approached him with a role, then it must have come with a lot of sifting. “I have decided to give suggestions but not make decisions. Earlier, I would be bothered by small roles or shorter length characters being offered. However, over the years, I have realised that you need to trust your director and filmmakers, so that’s what I have begun to do,” says the Simmba (2018) actor.

He appreciates the fact that the audience has seen the change in his career graph and have noticed it, too. “I went through two phases in my career, De Dhakka (2008) was the turning point of the first phase and then Faster Fene (2017) was the kick-start of my second phase,” he adds.

He admits that there was a time when he would question the work coming to him, and get disheartened. “I later realised that I need to enjoy my work without worrying about it. So, now, I am genuinely enjoying this phase. I have come to realise that makers see potential in me and that’s how they offer me work. I used to expect too much for me as an actor, but the moment I let that go, I became happy. I have learnt to enjoy my failure as much as my success,” he says.

The Time Please (2013) actor is grateful for the response his film Dhurala is receiving. “After Mahesh sir (Manjrekar, filmmaker), it is Sameer Vidwans (director, Dhurala) and Kshitij Patwardhan (writer, Dhurala) who have managed to bring out the best in me. They let me keep my forte, which is comedy, but they, very subtly and beautifully, highlight an emotional aspect in my work.”

Siddharth plays a wrestler in the film and is paired opposite Sonalee Kulkarni. On working with her, he says, “I have seen her grow as a human and an artiste. She has made some brilliant choices and showcased her talent as well. She is a dear friend and I hope to do more films with her.”