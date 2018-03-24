I learnt how to be present in a scene from Irrfan sir: Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar always knew she wanted to be an actor. However, she wasn’t sure of how things will move ahead. Two years ago her cups cover of Marathi song ‘Tujhi chaal turu turu’ video went viral making her a star on the Internet. This was followed by instant popularity with shows News Darshan of FilterCopy and Little Things. Today, the Muramba (2017) actor is gearing for her big Bollywood release, the second season of her web series and more.

“All of this has been quite unexpected. I did not plan any of this and it took its own turn. It has been delightful. The cup song did give a huge push and after that a lot of Internet happened. In the mean time, I was auditioning for many things and Karwan happened,” says Mithila, who will be seen with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. This will be the first for the actor to play lead in a Bollywood film.

On being one of the first few who took up Internet as a medium, she shares, “It came as an opportunity and I was ready to experiment. I also trusted my instinct and just went with the process. When you try something it either works or it does not. I was fortunate to have received so much love. It is a delightful and legit entertainment medium, which I enjoy.”

Mithila Palkar will be next seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Karwan

On her co-stars in this film, Mithila shares, “Be it my film Muramba (2017) with Sachin Khedekar and Chinmayi Sumeet or Karwan with Irrfan sir and DQ (Dulquer), it has been a great learning curve for me. I don’t come from an acting school and working with these veterans has been informative. Chinmayi and Sachin sir are more like family now and their are very protective too. Irrfan and DQ are immensely talented. I was like this wide-eyed child on the sets around them. I learnt how to be present in a scene, as an actor, from him. He taught me how to be receptive as a co-star. DQ is such a huge star down south yet he is so humble and open to learning. I definitely learnt humility from them.”

Mithila adds that she is a complete director’s actor on sets and likes to know what a director or writer expects out of her. “Yes, I do bring something of my own to the plate. But I strongly believe that a film is a director and writer’s vision. So, I blindly trust them.”

Currently, Mithila is juggling between web, theatre and film, and admits that she would never want to choose one. “I am in one of the most enriching phases of my life. I am doing things that I absolutely love. As much as I know it is exhausting, I will never mind it because it is something I love doing. I love my work and the fact I am fortunate enough to have the opportunities available to explore.”