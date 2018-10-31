Petition against Sunny Leone’s Veeramadevi withdrawn

A petition filed against the film Veeramadevi, starring Sunny Leone, was withdrawn from the Madurai high court on Wednesday. The multilingul film is facing protests from certain fringe groups in Karnataka for casting Leone, a former adult star, in the film.

Hearing the petition, justices MM Sundaresh and Sathish Kumar said that actors can play any role they deem fit and questioned the point behind such a petition. The court later allowed the petitioner to withdraw the case, reported vernacular news channel Polimer.

The producer of the film,Steeve Corner, later tweeted, “We will face anything. The case was filed to request the ban of the film Veeramadevi. And a group of useless people, who do not understand the pain that producer who put their money on films go through.”

Veeramadevi is a historical icon in Karnataka who is revered by many. A fringe outfit, Kannada Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene, is protesting Leone’s casting in the film and had earlier warned the makers of a Padmaavat-like protest.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:57 IST