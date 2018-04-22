Mahesh Babu’s love for his wife Namrata is couple goals. See photo

Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine after the excellent box office performance of his film, Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie has received good word of mouth and the performance has only gotten better over the weekend. The very happy Mahesh shared a picture of him kissing his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, on Instagram and wrote, “Thankyou my love.”

Mahesh Babu has been criticised by many in the trade and industry for the underperformance of his previous films, especially AR Murugadoss’ Spyder which bombed at the box office. The success of Bharat Ane Nenu has restored the faith on his hold at the BO. Throughout this, he has had the support of his wife Namrata. On Mahesh Babu’s post, Namrata replied, “I love you too my love.”

Mahesh Babu usually uses his social media accounts only for professional reasons.

In an earlier interview to Film Companion, speaking about his relationship with his wife and how it has matured during the three-year professional break that he had taken, Mahesh said that Namrata was his strength during that time.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata dated for five years before they tied the knot in February 2005. The couple has spent almost two decades together, which is something Mahesh Babu’s fans love about him.

