My patience has paid off: Ravi Jadhav

Director Ravi Jadhav admits he always knew the subject of his Marathi film Nude would spark controversies but that his loyal Marathi audience would stand by him. “I have been working on this film for two years now. When I chose to make it, I knew deep down that something will happen. But, I trusted by Marathi audience. I knew they would stand by me and support my work. They are well aware of such subjects and Marathi theatre and films have been experimental since the beginning. Finally, my patience has paid off and despite several allegations controversies and issues, the film is releasing,” says Ravi, who gets anxious before every release as he treats every new film like his first one.

The film was first dropped from the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) in November 2017 citing various reasons. Then, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) set up a special jury presided by actor Vidya Balan to view the film. It was then passed without any cuts and given an A certification. “Honestly, I prefer to be silent. Initially, I wasn’t clear of what happened. Everything was hearsay. I was shooting for another project. Moreover, my son was unwell at the time. However, everything settled down eventually. I am thankful to Prasoon Joshi who intervened and helped me out.”

A still from Ravi Jadhav’s film Nude featuring Kalyani Muley in the lead (HTPHOTO)

Now, a writer has made allegations of plagiarism on the actor-director and the issue is in court. Ravi says, “I can’t say much because now it is a legal issue. However, it is very sad that an artiste and an alumnus of JJ School Of Art, who is making a film revolving around art is being accused of copyright issues. This subject has been close to my heart since I was a student. However, I had to wait to make the film. To touch a topic like this, you have to have conviction and a say. Today, after five films, I do have a say in the industry and producers trust me to handle sensitive issues, just like my previous films.”

Ravi adds that these things affect him and it does stress him out. “But no matter what trouble I go through, it won’t stop me from making films with realistic subjects. Nude is a film about a mother’s journey to make life easy for her son. It is an inspiring story based on true incidents. The world of nude artistes exists. We were just not aware.”