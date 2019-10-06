Rajinikanth wraps up Darbar shoot, Pongal 2020 release confirmed

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:55 IST

The shoot of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming release Darbar has been completed and the makers have confirmed the film will hit the screens next year around Pongal. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, took to Twitter to announce the completion of shoot.

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, features Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in 1992 Tamil film, Pandian. In July, Murugadoss teased fans with two exclusive stills from the film. While one of the stills featured Rajinikanth in khaki, walking with an iron road in his hand and a fiery look on his face; the other picture featured him wearing a light blue coat with rolled up sleeves.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to share the stills and he wrote: “Hi guys. The HD photos of our very own Thalaivar & title Design of Darbar will be released at 7:00 PM. Get creative and do what you do the best. Darbar poster design. The best design will be selected and released officially.”

The first look poster of Darbar was released not long ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by a rifle, a belt and a police badge. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

On being roped in for the project, Prateik was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying, “It has been my aspiration to share screen space with a legend like Rajinikanth sir. I can’t wait to meet him and observe him on set. I have been appreciated for my characters with grey shades and I am investing my 200 percent in this role because it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 14:54 IST