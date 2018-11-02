Savyasachi movie review: Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan film is haunted by a hand named Aditya

Savyasachi

Director-Writer: Chandoo Mondeti

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan, Vennela Kishore, Bhumika Chawla, Niddhi Aggerwal

Rating: 1/5

Just as cats like to toy with their prey, the villain in Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan’s Savyasachi enjoys playing with the man he is set to hunt. This encounter is the central plot of the film, and its most interesting aspect as well.

Naga Chaitanya plays Vikram, a man with an interesting medical condition. His left hand acts of its own accord when Vikram experiences heightened emotions. This is explained in the film as a twin that formed in the mother’s womb, but couldn’t make it after the first trimester. So, the soul of the twin lives in Vikram’s left hand and his family names the hand Aditya. This is a bizarre characteristic, which is used as the crutch that the film needed to explain the huge holes in the writing. How else would you explain a man being hit with an iron rod multiple times and still surviving? The ‘brother’ hand comes to the rescue, of course.

This bizarre condition also serves as a source of inappropriate comic relief in the first half. For instance, his hand taps the behinds of women ‘without’ permission and drama ensues. He falls in love with a junior in college, Chitra (Niddhi Aggerwal), and the hand does the same ‘tapping’ again. But when Chitra gets harassed by other seniors, Vikram is her saviour who delivers dialogues like ‘When hero makes a girl cry then there is a chance of her falling for him’. There are other gems like, ‘When the girl likes you to pursue her, its romance. When she doesn’t like it, it is violence.’

R Madhavan as Arun Raj plays a man with a twisted mind. While Madhavan has tried to imbue the character with the right level of crazy, Arun Raj lacks dimension. He is unnecessarily loud and his introduction lacks punch. Still, the scenes between Arun Raj and his sincere assistant Nandakishore are more fascinating than the entire film. A psycho who treats his honest assistant respectfully has to have a fascinating backstory, right? But in Savyasachi, all Arun wants is revenge against everyone who disrespected him. This flashback portion is the most lazily written part in the film. This is also the part where dubbing for Madhavan does not sync at all.

Niddhi Aggerwal’s debut movie in Telugu has used her solely to entertain audience with dance and songs, and add romance to the mix. Take her out of the film and nothing will change. The movie drags on unnecessarily in the beginning, because the director is more invested in telling the love story.

In the end, this is a film that even Madhavan cannot make better. Here is one honest question for the makers: why make a film that looks like a farce even on paper?

