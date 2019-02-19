Sivakarthikeyan resumes shoot of science-fiction film with Ravikumar. See pic

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday revealed that he has resumed shooting for his long-delayed science-fiction project with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame. The project originally went on floors last June but had to be stalled for months as Siva got busy with other commitments.

Amidst rumours that the project has been shelved, it was revealed on Monday that the film is on track and Siva has resumed shooting.

“Back to the sets of SK 14,” tweeted Siva, along with a picture. It also features director Ravikumar and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Tipped to be a sci-fi comedy, it is rumoured that the film will feature a sub-plot about alien invasion.

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. Last year, while promoting Seemaraja, Siva opened up about the film and the delay surrounding its commencement.

“It is due to the exhaustive research work for the project that it has taken so much time. I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Siva had said.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

The film, being bankrolled by 24 AM Studios, features Rakul Preet as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Siva currently awaits the release of M Rajesh’s Mr Local, in which he’s paired with Nayanthara once again after Velaikkaran.

