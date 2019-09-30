Sivakarthikeyan to forego remuneration for Ravikumar’s sci-fi film

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:53 IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who will soon resume work on upcoming yet-untitled Tamil science-fiction film with director Ravikumar, has revealed that he has decided to forego remuneration for the project to make up for the delay in shooting.

Announced over a year ago, the project so far has been shot in bits and pieces. In a recent media interaction, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he will soon resume shoot of Ravikumar’s project and forego his remuneration.

“The shoot has been delayed for some unavoidable reasons. I also got busy with my other commitments and couldn’t focus completely on this project. We still have about 25-30 days of shoot left. I’ve assured Ravi that I’ll complete shooting for the project very reason. I’ve also decided to forego my salary for the sake of the project,” Sivakarthikeyan said.

Tipped to be a sci-fi comedy, it is rumoured that the film will feature a sub-plot about alien invasion.

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. Last year, while promoting Seemaraja, Siva opened up about the project and the delay surrounding its commencement.

“It is due to the exhaustive research work for the project that it has taken so much time. I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Siva had said.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

The film, being bankrolled by 24 AM Studios, features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy wrapping up PS Mithran’s Tamil action-thriller Hero, which marks the debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan in Tamil filmdom. Sivakarthikeyan also has a project each with director Vignesh Sivan and Viswasam fame Siva.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:53 IST