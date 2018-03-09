Subedar Joginder Singh trailer: Gippy Grewal brings heft, belief to the saga of Sino-India war hero. Watch it here
The Chinese aggression in 1962 is a painful reminder of how Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru miscalculated our north-eastern neighbour. While India got a battering at the hands of the Chinese, there were also many stories of individual bravery. One such a story is that of Subedar Joginder Singh of the Sikh Regiment.regional movies Updated: Mar 09, 2018 13:40 IST
The 1962 Sino-India war is a painful reminder of how India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru miscalculated Chinese intentions. And while India faced a battering at the hands of the Chinese along the Himalayan border, there were innumerable stories on individual bravery. One such a story is that of Subedar Joginder Singh of the Sikh regiment, who fought near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and died in the war. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra.
ITS HERE! Subedar Joginder Singh Film Da Trailer ahgeya ji! I’m truly speechless and thankful to be a part of this film 🙏... Share & Support Karo! #SubedarJoginderSingh #ParamVirChakra #NationalHero #TrueStory #SagaMusic #SevenColors #6Aprilhttps://t.co/dVCIEEwuHK— Gippy Grewal (@igippygrewal) March 9, 2018
Playing the titular role is Gippy Grewal in the upcoming Punjabi film, Subedar Joginder Singh. A trailer of the film was unveiled on Friday. The 3-minute video shows Singh’s life arc — a youngster who joins the British Indian Army, a lover, a son and a father. However, a major part of the trailer deals with Joginder who must lead a small set of 21 soldiers, fighting a wave of Chinese soldiers in 1962. The small band of men of the Sikh regiment fight till the last man.
According to reports, the film has been shot in Suratgarh in Rajasthan, Drass in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir under extremely trying conditions.
Directed by Simerjit Singh, Subedar Joginder Singh also stars Aditi Sharma and is slated to release on April 6 this year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more