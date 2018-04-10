Tamil film directors call for boycott of CSK-KKR match over Cauvery issue

Well-known Tamil directors like Ram, Vetrimaaran and veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja have created a new forum called Tamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Panpaattu Peravai to boycott Tuesday’s match of Chennai Super Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders as part of the ongoing IPL cricket tournament.

“At a time when the youngsters of Tamil Nadu are protesting for setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board and against Sterlite, the popular T20 tournament seems to be an event that is being staged to divert them from their goal. We are not calling for a ban on the entire tournament, but asking the organisers to postpone it as people in the state are fighting for their very livelihood,” Bharathiraja was quoted in a Times of India report.

He said that they will be protesting on Tuesday when CSK plays its first match in their home turf Chennai after two years. “You do not let out your war plans, similarly, I cannot divulge in what form our protest would be,” he said.

Actor Sathyaraj, who was an active voice in the Jallikattu issue last year, is also part of this forum. He said: “After the Jallikattu protests, there has been a huge political awakening among our youth. But, the tournament will distract them at this juncture, so we want it to be postponed. Today, India is the world’s garbage bin and Tamil Nadu is India’s dump yard of trash. The national parties know that they cannot form a government here, and so, they have chosen to use the state as testing ground for any environment-damaging technology. Given that there is no one to question them, it has come to a situation where people have to protest these high-handed activities.”

Filmmaker and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani said that they will protest without any political affiliation. “If the Chepauk stadium is empty today, it will get global attention and raise awareness about the issues Tamils are facing. We request people to not attend the match on their own, putting the interest of the state first,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more