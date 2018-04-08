Time not right for IPL in Chennai, says Rajinikanth as Tamil actors protest over Cauvery issue

Tamil film actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joined protests in Chennai on Sunday against the Centre’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board, and also called for boycotting the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Setting aside differences, the two veteran actors joined other stars for a demonstration at Valluvarkottam in central Chennai.

Like opposition parties and the ruling AIADMK, both the superstars expressed their ire over the conduct of IPL at a time when the state’s farmers were starving and facing rising debts.

“It will be nice if IPL is not played this time in Chennai understanding the plight of the farmers due to severe shortage of water,” Rajinikanth said, adding that if it is not possible to withdraw at this stage, then the players should wear black badges to highlight the plight of the farmers of the state.

“The CSK franchise should think over the issue and appreciate the fact that the time is not ripe for IPL in Chennai,” he said.

Kamal Haasan too had opposed the holding of IPL earlier.

The call comes in the wake of Chennai Super Kings’s (CSK) comeback to IPL after a two-year ban, winning the first match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.

Before starting for the protest venue, Rajinikanth told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must step in and set up the river management board without any further delay in the interests of small and marginal farmers of Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu.

While Kamal Haasan has been voicing his displeasure against the Centre, this is the first time that Rajinikanth has spoken out on the issue.

Several top actors and artistes of the Tamil film industry congregated at the Nadigar Sangham (film actors’ body) office to express their solidarity with the striking farmers.

Actress Khushboo of Congress, actors Vishal, Vijay, Dhanush, music director Ilayaraja and other prominent faces were present at the protest venue.