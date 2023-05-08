Home / Science / China's ‘mystery’ spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days: Report

China's ‘mystery’ spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 08, 2023 11:59 AM IST

The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Monday.

An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China's state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country's reusable space technologies.

No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew. (Reuters)
No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew. (Reuters)

Also Read | India’s space achievements mounted on a wall museum

The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.

No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public.

Also Read | Nasa confirms Russia will not leave ISS until 2028

The test marks an "important" breakthrough in China's research into reusable spacecraft technology that will provide a more convenient and inexpensive way to mount future space missions, state media reported.

Also Read | Nasa's SpaceX Crew-5 splashdown: Four-person spacecraft return to Earth| Watch

In 2021, what may have been a similar spacecraft flew to the edge of space and returned to Earth on the same day in a mission that was also kept largely under wraps. It landed on Earth "horizontally," according to China's main space contractor at the time.

Commentators on Chinese social media have speculated that Beijing has been developing a spacecraft like the U.S. Air Force's X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane that can remain in orbit for years.

The uncrewed and reusable X-37B returned to Earth in November last year in its sixth and latest mission, after more than 900 days in orbit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china spacecraft
china spacecraft
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out