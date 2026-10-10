In 2011, Fukushima’s nuclear evacuation left farm pigs behind; escaped pigs bred with wild boar, and 16% of sampled wild boar in the zone were hybrids

When people suddenly evacuate their homes, animals can be left behind to fend for themselves. That happened in Fukushima, Japan, after the 2011 nuclear disaster forced residents to leave areas surrounding the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Some domestic pigs escaped or were released and eventually encountered Japanese wild boar. The animals interbred, producing offspring that carried genetic material from their domestic ancestors. A 2026 study found domestic pig ancestry in some Fukushima wild boar generations after the 2011 nuclear disaster. Researchers identified 31 admixed animals and found differing levels of domestic nuclear DNA linked to maternal lineages. The findings complement earlier research documenting where hybridization occurred. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

A 2026 study published in the Journal of Forest Research examined how domestic pig ancestry persisted in Fukushima’s wild boar population after the evacuation. Researchers Donovan Anderson, Toshihito Takagi, Hiroko Ishiniwa and Shingo Kaneko analyzed samples collected between 2015 and 2018 from 191 wild boar and 10 domestic pigs. They identified 31 admixed individuals, 21 of which were estimated to be more than five generations removed from the initial hybridization. The researchers also found differences in the proportion of domestic nuclear DNA among animals carrying different mitochondrial lineages, suggesting that reproductive patterns may help explain how domestic ancestry changed over generations.

Domestic ancestry over the generations Domestic pigs and Japanese wild boar belong to the same species, Sus scrofa, which allows them to interbreed. When domestic pigs entered the surrounding landscape, their descendants could mate with wild boar and pass domestic genetic material into the wild population. To investigate how this ancestry changed, the researchers compared mitochondrial DNA, which tracks maternal lineage, with nuclear DNA inherited from both parents.

Hybrids carrying the H1 mitochondrial haplotype associated with domestic pigs had an average estimated domestic contribution of 3% to their nuclear genomes. By comparison, hybrids carrying the J10 haplotype associated with wild boar had an average domestic contribution of 14%. The researchers suggested that this difference may be linked to faster generational turnover in the domestic pig maternal lineage, potentially reflecting the shorter reproductive cycle of domestic pigs.

Repeated breeding with wild boar can reduce the proportion of domestic pig nuclear DNA in later generations. However, mitochondrial DNA inherited through the maternal line may remain detectable even when the domestic contribution to the rest of the genome becomes small. This distinction helps explain why an animal can retain a mitochondrial marker associated with domestic pigs while having relatively little domestic nuclear ancestry. The proposed role of reproductive turnover is an explanation for the observed pattern, not evidence that every hybrid followed the same genetic trajectory.