This US scientist decided to live underwater for record-breaking 100 days. Why?

An American scientist has been grabbing attention for his decision to embark on a "record-breaking" 100-day underwater stint. Joe Dituri is an associate professor at University of South Florida an expert in biomedical engineering and a former US Navy diver. Since March 1, Dituri has been residing in a compact, 100-square-foot habitat situated 30 feet below the water's surface at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. Dituri's decision to live under extreme water pressure is part of his research. (University of South Florida)

The existing world record for the longest period spent living underwater is 73 days, which was achieved in 2014 by two professors from Tennessee who also resided at Jules' Undersea Lodge.

Dituri's decision to live under extreme water pressure is part of his research into how the human body responds to long-term exposure to such conditions. Previous studies have shown that cells exposed to increased pressure doubled within five days, indicating that higher pressure may have the potential to “increase human longevity” and prevent age-related diseases. Dituri's experiment seeks to advance these findings and gain a deeper understanding of the potential benefits of living in high-pressure environments.

“So, we suspect I am going to come out super-human!” Dituri said.

“Everything we need to survive is here on the planet,” he said. “I suspect the cure to many diseases can be found in undiscovered organisms in the ocean. To find out, we need more researchers.”

What precautions were taken

Throughout the course of his experiment, Joe Dituri will be subjected to a series of psychosocial, psychological, and medical tests that include blood panels, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms, and stem cell tests. A medical team regularly dives to his underwater habitat to perform these tests and document the 55-year-old's physical health.

The prolonged isolation and confinement of Dituri's underwater stay is expected to have a significant impact on his mental health, similar to that experienced by astronauts during long-duration space missions. Consequently, a psychologist and psychiatrist will document the mental effects of the experiment to gain insights into the potential psychological impacts of prolonged underwater living.

What Dituri feels

“The human body has never been underwater that long, so I will be monitored closely,” Dituri said.

While conducting the study, the scientist plans to explore every aspect of the experience and its potential effects. Despite this, he has also stated that his null hypothesis is that the increased pressure could potentially bring about improvements in his health.

“I knew well that hyperbaric pressure could increase cerebral blood flow and hypothesized it could be used to treat traumatic brain injuries. I hypothesize that applying the known mechanisms of action for hyperbaric medicine could be used to treat a broad spectrum of diseases,” Joe Dituri has highlighted his concern for individuals who have suffered traumatic brain injuries and expressed his desire to use his research to assist them.

