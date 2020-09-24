Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child together. Here are the details of their roller coaster relationship

sex-and-relationships

This is the year of celebrity babies, and Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just welcomed their little baby girl into the world. The couple welcomed their baby on Wednesday, with Zayn taking to his social media to share a cute photo of his tattooed finger being held by a tiny hand, which he captioned, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.” We’re not crying, you are!

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Gigi took to her Instagram to share a photo of her little baby girl’s hand wrapped around Zayn’s finger, and wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Gigi’s father also posted a very heartwarming letter to his Instagram, and wrote, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time,” the poem read. “Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you. Mohamed Hadid.”

27-year-old Malik and 25-year-old Hadid first met in 2015 at a Victoria’s Secret after-party, and Zayn told the Evening Standard that he ‘recognised’ Gigi from her photos and then asked her out to dinner at a famous New York City restaurant. He has then told the outlet, “She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.” Rumors of the couple dating cropped up when the duo was spotted at Justin Beiber’s American Music Awards after-party soon after, and the couple made their relationship Instagram official (the post is now deleted) in December 2015. And the couple has the world on a roller coaster ride of ‘will they, won’t they’ ever since, given the on again- off again nature of their relationship, however fans believe the couple is destined to be together, and it looks like they’re right.

The couple most recently broke up in January 2019, only to start dating once again 11 months later, and fans were in for a pleasant surprise when the news of the couple’s pregnancy broke in April 2020. It was Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, who had confirmed the news to a media outlet, revealing that her grand daughter would have a September birth. She said, “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Some days later, during an episode of The Tonight Show, Gigi admitted that she wished she and Zayn could have announnced their pregnancy on their own terms but that she was still “very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.” Gigi also shared why she had kept her pregnancy private an Instagram live from July, she said, “I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.”

