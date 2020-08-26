‘Angel growing an angel’: Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in pregnancy photoshoot. See pics

fashion-and-trends

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy may be one of the few good things about 2020, and she just added to our list by sharing some gorgeous shots from her black and white pregnancy photoshoot. Gigi looked breathtaking wearing flowy white outfits, her hair slightly crimped, sporting minimal makeup as she showed off her baby bump, while in one photo she had her hair slicked back, her white gown, wet and sticking to her form and a subtle smokey eye completing the look.

The pregnancy photoshoot was done by fashion photographer duo Luigi and Iango, Gigi’s makeup was done by Erin Parsons, who even commented, “I’m really gonna try to not get all mushy here but I cherish this moment and honoured to be a part of it with you - so thrilled to see you become a beautiful momma (sic)”, along with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Garage magazine’s fashion director, who shared one of the photos to her story and wrote, “An angel growing an angel. This day was everything. So much love in the room!”

Model Ashley Graham commented on one of the posts, “One of the best feelings in the world! Congratulations beauty!” Karlie Kloss wrote, “Absolutely stunning”, while fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima wrote, “Gorgeous mama”.

Ever since model Gigi Hadid and musician-boyfriend Zayn Malik got back together, all sorts of rumours started to surface, and the news that they were expecting a child together came to light in April, when the coronavirus lockdowns had started to be enforced all around the world. Gigi’s mom, Yolanda was the one who confirmed the news when in an interview with RTL Boulevard, she said that she was very surprised that their little secret was leaked to the press but that she was happy, she said, “Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

The news was confirmed by the 25-year-old model herself when she told late night show host, Jimmy Fallon, “Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes,” she went on to add how pregnancy during the pandemic was a nice silver lining, “During this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together, and really experience [motherhood] day by day.”

While Zayn and Gigi did try to keep the pregnancy under wraps, in a Instagram post last month Gigi showed off her growing bump. Gigi was reportedly quoted as having said that she kept her pregnancy private as she felt it wasn’t as important as the two issues which were at the forefront of people’s minds, the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Buzzfeed quoted her, “I’ve been trying to document [the pregnancy] well. And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it. I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot.”

