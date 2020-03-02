e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / Neha Dhupia: Mehr is the love of my life, and the life of my love

Neha Dhupia: Mehr is the love of my life, and the life of my love

She is a busy professional but apart from her work, what keeps Neha Dhupia occupied is her and husband Angad Bedi’s one-and-half-year old bundle of joy, Mehr. The actor says that life, ever since their daughter was born, has been “amazing”.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:59 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Angad, who recently underwent a knee surgery, is gearing up for the release of a biopic and Neha with a new short film, Devi.
Angad, who recently underwent a knee surgery, is gearing up for the release of a biopic and Neha with a new short film, Devi.
         

She is a busy professional but apart from her work, what keeps Neha Dhupia occupied is her and husband Angad Bedi’s one-and-half-year old bundle of joy, Mehr. The actor says that life, ever since their daughter was born, has been “amazing”.

“I have no complaints whatsoever. She is the love of my life, and the life of my love. Mehr brightens up my day, my mood. When I feel sometimes some things are not working out, I shut my eyes, and get so much strength thinking about my baby girl. I have been very blessed to have a husband who believes in co-parenting. Our work is fixed, right down to the centre!,” tells us the 39-year old, who has been a part of films such as Tumhari Sulu (2017), Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010) and Singh Is Kinng (2008).

Since both of them are busy with their respective projects at the moment - Angad, who recently underwent a knee surgery, is gearing up for the release of a biopic and Neha with a new short film, Devi. So, how do the two of them manage to make time for each other and Mehr?

Neha says, “He does half of it, I do half. It’s great. We somehow manage it. It’s all about time management, you have to figure it out. More than that, we always try and work around our schedules. But if something is inflexible, we don’t have a choice.”

Becoming a parent changes one’s life completely. Naturally, it would also have altered the way Neha chooses her projects. However, she says, “I just need to invest my energies in the right way. I need to preserve myself and not waste me energy in projects which I don’t 100 percent believe in. When you are single, you have all the time in the world, so you take chances and risks because you have the extra time. Now, I feel it’s not worth my while. I would rather be spending time with my daughter, reading bed time stories to her. At the same time, I feel, as an actor, I want to develop my craft, skill, and come back stronger to where I left it with Tumhari Sulu and Helicopter Eela.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships