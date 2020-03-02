Neha Dhupia: Mehr is the love of my life, and the life of my love

sex-and-relationships

She is a busy professional but apart from her work, what keeps Neha Dhupia occupied is her and husband Angad Bedi’s one-and-half-year old bundle of joy, Mehr. The actor says that life, ever since their daughter was born, has been “amazing”.

“I have no complaints whatsoever. She is the love of my life, and the life of my love. Mehr brightens up my day, my mood. When I feel sometimes some things are not working out, I shut my eyes, and get so much strength thinking about my baby girl. I have been very blessed to have a husband who believes in co-parenting. Our work is fixed, right down to the centre!,” tells us the 39-year old, who has been a part of films such as Tumhari Sulu (2017), Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010) and Singh Is Kinng (2008).

Since both of them are busy with their respective projects at the moment - Angad, who recently underwent a knee surgery, is gearing up for the release of a biopic and Neha with a new short film, Devi. So, how do the two of them manage to make time for each other and Mehr?

Neha says, “He does half of it, I do half. It’s great. We somehow manage it. It’s all about time management, you have to figure it out. More than that, we always try and work around our schedules. But if something is inflexible, we don’t have a choice.”

Becoming a parent changes one’s life completely. Naturally, it would also have altered the way Neha chooses her projects. However, she says, “I just need to invest my energies in the right way. I need to preserve myself and not waste me energy in projects which I don’t 100 percent believe in. When you are single, you have all the time in the world, so you take chances and risks because you have the extra time. Now, I feel it’s not worth my while. I would rather be spending time with my daughter, reading bed time stories to her. At the same time, I feel, as an actor, I want to develop my craft, skill, and come back stronger to where I left it with Tumhari Sulu and Helicopter Eela.”

