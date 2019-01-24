PUBG themed pre-wedding shoot is officially a thing

As if the trend of naming food items on the popular video game wasn’t enough, couples getting their pre-wedding shoot done based on PUBG ( PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds),which is an online multiplayer battle royale game, has become the next big thing.

Wedding photographers are now being bombarded with requests from clients for PUBG themed pre-wedding shoots. Mumbai-based wedding photographer Harsh Salvi did a PUBG themed pre-wedding shoot recently with his client and it got rave reviews from everyone. “I have been playing PUBG for a while now and when this couple came to be with a request that they want to do a PUBG themed pre-wedding shoot, I was really excited and the output came out really well. The shoot became viral and a lot of other wedding photographers followed suit. I have been getting a lot of client calls from Delhi that they too want to get a similar shoot done,” says Salvi.

Aakash B Jain, a software engineer, who is also a PUBG addict, got his PUBG themed pre-wedding shoot done. “Initially people were like yeh kya kiya hai, after a couple of days, I got such positive response from everyone that I was stunned. Since I am myself addicted to the game, I thought this would be amazing, but I wasn’t expecting such great response,” he says. In the shoot, the couple is seen in the jungle, surviving the game with whatever weapons they have.

Another Delhi-based wedding photographer Ayush Khanduri from Cinematic Factory is also getting a lot of requests from his clients to do a PUBG inspired pre-wedding shoot. “We are taking our clients in the outskirts of Delhi where we can get the jungle feel while doing these shoots. Ever since the PUBG pre-wedding shoot picture has gone viral, couples who want to experiment in their pre-wedding shoot are asking for this.”

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:41 IST